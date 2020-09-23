Joining a golf club is a great way to progress in the game and it needn’t break the bank. Here we look at 7 cheap ways to become a golf club member.

7 Cheap Ways To Become A Golf Club Member

Becoming a Golf Club Member is a great way for those starting out in the sport to progress in the game, to meet fellow golfers, to obtain a handicap and to start playing competitively.

But golf club memberships can be expensive and difficult to justify, particularly for those unable to play regularly.

Here we look at seven different ways to become a golf club member without breaking the bank.

Flexible Membership

Many clubs offer flexible membership packages that can be tailored to suit individual requirements.

In most instances, you pay a reduced subscription and then pay to play.

This may be per round, or the club might operate a system of credits.

A game at off-peak times may cost relatively few credits, while a start in the Saturday Medal would require more credits.

A flexible membership suits those who wish to become a golf club member but are unable to play on a regular basis.

Country Membership

If you’re looking to become a golf club member predominantly to obtain a handicap, consider joining a club a distance from your home.

Most clubs offer significantly discounted “Country Memberships” to those living out-with a certain radius from the club.

If you pick somewhere you visit each year, near a relative or a popular holiday spot, you can make use of it and play in the odd competition.

With the new World Handicap System, you’ll be able to play counting rounds wherever you play so retaining your handicap will not be a problem.

Academy Membership

For those new to the game, an Academy or Starter Membership could be the ticket.

Many clubs offer an Academy Membership at a reduced rate that includes a course of lessons with the professional plus a limited number of rounds on the course.

You probably won’t be able to play competitions, but you’ll get a feel for club life and have the chance to meet fellow members.

It can be a great stepping-stone towards a full membership.

Youth Membership

Only for those fortunate enough to qualify…

Most clubs will offer a discounted rate to younger adults – a transitional rate between the junior and full ordinary subscription.

Many clubs will offer staggered rates for those up to the age of 30 or even 35.

Municipal Course Club Membership

A good option for a cheaper membership is to join a club that plays over a municipal course.

As the club won’t be responsible for paying for the upkeep of the course, subscriptions are lower – They only need to cover the administration of the club and the running of the clubhouse.

Social Membership

If you just want to get a feel for club life and to see what the benefits of joining might be, try a year as a social or associate member.

This type of membership does not allow for any golfing rights, but it will give you the use of the clubhouse and the chance to participate in social functions.

If you do want to play some golf occasionally, you can pay a green fee.

Again, this type of membership is a good stepping stone towards full membership.

Five/Three Day Membership

If you’re not bothered about playing on weekends, many clubs offer a five day, Monday to Friday membership at a discounted rate.

Some will even offer a three-day membership, probably Monday to Wednesday for a further reduced subscription.

