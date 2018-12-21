Looking for some 2019 inspiration? Here's our guide to the resolutions that might just transform your game...

8 New Year’s Resolutions For Golfers

A new year calls for new resolutions. It’s time to wipe the worries of 2018 away and start over with a fresh new slate.

Dust off your clubs, stock up on tees and forget about all those three putts. Enjoy your golf game even more this season by taking up these New Year’s resolutions.

1. Smile more

On the one hand, you’re enjoying the fresh air and some witty repartee with your closest friends.

On the other hand, you’ve hit three shanks, lost four balls and your putter is colder than a romantic weekend away with your other half.

Perspective is going to be your new middle name, and with that, you vow to smile your way through 2019.

2. Honours board

Close your eyes and picture your name on the club’s honours board.

Generations of golfers will see your name and think, “T Hutchins – he must have been a hell of a player”.

3. Practise short game

Your imperious ball-striking has never received the recognition it deserves, largely because your short game is a blend of duffs, shanks and yips.

However, 2019 will see a new approach that will transform your chipping into a consistent demonstration of pure wizardry.

4. Don’t lose temper

On the face of it, this is the simplest resolution.

In practice, it’s anything but.

“If you can meet triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters just the same…” – you are simply not human.

Still… worth a try.