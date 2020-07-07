A one-time winner on the European Tour, here are some facts on the rather unknown Sami Valimaki.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Sami Valimaki

1. The young professional was born in Nokia, Finland which has historic linkage with the multinational telecommunications company.

2. He is still attached to Nokia River Golf, the course located just outside of the town.

3. Valimaki turned professional in 2019 after he completed his compulsory military service in Finland at the end of 2018.

4. He went to the European Tour’s Q-School in 2019 and from six rounds of competition he produced four rounds in the 60’s to secure his card for the 2020 season.

5. It didn’t take long for the Finn to make an impact. Valimaki earned his first European Tour victory in just his 6th start after defeating Brandon Stone in a playoff at the Oman Open. In the process he became only the 4th Finn to win on the European Tour after Mikko Ilonen, Roope Kakko and Mikko Korhonen.

Speaking at the time he said: “There are not many words to say, it’s unbelievable. It is great that more Finnish golfers are doing well in the sport and golf is getting more popular there in Finland.”

6. Alongside other young talent from Finland, Valimaki represented his country at the 2018 European Amateur Team Championship. Matias Honkala, Jonatan Jolkkonen, Santeri Lehesmaa, Veeti Mähönen, Aleksi Myllymäki and Sami Välimäki made up the team and they managed to defeat England in the final by five points to two.

7. Valimaki plays a full bag of TaylorMade golf clubs and wears Oscar Jacobson clothing.

8. Valimaki actually won his very first event as a professional golfer. Playing at the Open Casa Green Golf in Casablanca, Morocco, he secured a two-stroke victory.

