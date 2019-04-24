Is money no object? Check out some of the most expensive golf clubs on the market...

9 Of The Most Expensive Golf Clubs

Golf can be played fairly cheaply these days with second-hand outlets like eBay and Golf Bidder along with bargain prices in shops like Sports Direct.

However, there has been a growing trend of more premium-priced equipment in recent times, especially after PXG launched in 2014.

Premium golf equipment can set you back a fair amount these days, with drivers retailing at over £500 and iron sets now frequently costing in excess of £1,000.

Below, we list some of the most expensive golf clubs you can buy in 2019…

Honma Beres – £60k+ for full set

We recently tried out Honma’s Beres range and more specifically, a £4,000+ gold driver.

The Beres range features star ratings all the way up to five, with a full set of five-star clubs costing around the £60,000 mark.

“You can have your name engraved in the clubhead, you can have your name engraved in the shaft, you could change the colours,” Honma Custom Fit Specialist Luke Peterken told us.

“If this gold was a little bit too blingy for you, you could change that to – we’ve got a selection of about 10-12 colours in both clubhead and shaft as well.

“Let’s say you were looking at a five star set of these, all in gold, you’d be maybe £60k+ for a set of 10-12 golf clubs.”

Titleist CNCPT irons – £3,500 for 7 irons (£500 per club)

Titleist CNCPT irons were recently launched and will be the company’s most premium model on the market.

They embody the concept of pushing the limits of iron performance, design and manufacturing with no cost limits and using the best and most expensive materials.

There is a more forgiving CP-01 iron and a more blade-like CP-02 model.

TaylorMade P7TW irons – £1,899

TaylorMade’s most premium and precise irons to date were recently launched and are the clubs that Tiger Woods currently uses and won the Masters with.

The 15-time Major winner has had them in the bag all year, as has free agent Tommy Fleetwood.

PXG

Parsons Xtreme Golf launched in 2014 by billionaire and keen golfer Bob Parsons who was unsatisfied with the golf equipment on the market at the time.

He launched the company with the vision of making the best possible golf clubs without any financial constraints, which meant that a driver cost somewhere around or above £850, a set of irons was £2,500+ and their premium wedges are over £900.

Putters can be bought for between £499-£599.

PXG has arguably the best custom fitting operation around so chances are that the clubs will perform right up there with, or above, anything on the market.

Equipment Editor Joel Tadman went for a second custom fitting with PXG recently and the new Gen2 driver has come down in price on the previous model, so perhaps their pricing strategy is being lowered a touch.

Callaway Epic irons – £1,799

Callaway’s Epic irons were launched in 2017 and were some of the most expensive clubs on the market at the time at around the £1,799 mark.

That total doesn’t seem as much now, but it is still right at the top end. Of course, the clubs are now around two years old so will likely be available for a little bit less.

Chip Brewer, CEO, Callaway Golf, said when they were launched: “A few years ago I challenged Dr Alan Hocknell, our Head of R&D, to design the very best Iron that he would play, seeking maximum performance without any limits to the cost or engineering process. Epic is that iron.”

Miura IC-601 – £2,000+

Miura, like Honma, is a Japanese company that specialises in premium golf clubs.

They make some of the best looking irons out there and the company’s IC-601 are some of the most expensive.

For a set of seven (4-PW) they come in at just over the £2,000 mark, which is just under £300 per club.

Miura’s wedges also retail at around £300 per club.

Scotty Cameron Gallery Putters – Price in the thousands

Scotty Cameron putters are some of the most desired flat sticks on planet golf and for good reason.

The master craftsman has created putters for some of the world’s finest players for decades now and his Gallery Shop online is a place where fans can get their own special models.

As you can see in the picture above, these limited edition putters go for thousands of dollars, with the top one at $15,000 – a Tiger Woods replica.

If you’re after one, monitor the site closely as they go very, very quickly!

Bentley Centenary Set – £12,000

The British luxury car company celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and it revealed a special set of golf clubs to mark the occasion.

There were only 100 of this Centenary Set made, with the company’s 100th birthday coming on 19th July.

They feature centenary gold woven into carbon fibre and replicas of the unique wheel centre caps from the famous EXP Speed 8 winning Le Mans car on the wood heads and grip end caps.

Available from July, the sets will cost £12,000.

Bettinardi BB1 Limited Edition Copper Classic putter – £699

There were only 250 of these limited edition Bettinardi BB1 putters made.

The face features a 110 Copper insert for an ultra soft feel over the company’s patented Honeycomb face milling. The head is made of 303 Stainless Steel and it comes with a quilted leather headcover.