Who Is Adam Scott’s Coach?

Adam Scott is a double-digit winner on the PGA Tour, is a former world number one and most importantly, is a Major winner at the 2013 Masters.

That being said he has never been immune from having ups and downs. 2018 was one such year as he struggled to qualify for the US Open and plummeted to 76th in the world. From there he made coaching changes which we will go into below.

We believe that Adam Scott’s current coach is Brad Malone.

As mentioned above, in 2018 Scott was having trouble in his swing and he decided to make wholesale changes to his team.

In March of that year he contacted George Gankas because he watched and liked a couple of his YouTube videos. Scott took a couple of lessons from the charismatic coach at Bay Hill and Riviera however it appears the relationship didn’t last that long.

As a result he reunited with swing coach Malone later in the year, who had worked with the Australian in the years leading up to his 2013 Masters victory.

Malone also happens to be his brother-in-law.

Of course Scott originally had a long and successful relationship with iconic coach Butch Harmon. Shortly after turning professional in 2000 they began working together before splitting in 2009.

Scott has also worked with an Australian PGA professional called Matt Ballard.

Ballard is a short-game specialist and the pair originally met at their home club, Sanctuary Cove. From a couple of chance meetings, they formed a relationship and eventually started working together. We are yet to confirm if the pair still work together.

