At what club does Adam Scott call home? We take a look in this piece.

What Is Adam Scott’s Home Club?

A Major winner and a former world number one, Adam Scott has achieved a lot in the game of golf. But at what club does he call home? Let’s take a look.

He was born in Adelaide, Australia before moving to the Queensland on the Gold Coast at the age of seven. Whilst there he fell in love with surfing and also golf largely because his father Phil was a PGA professional. His father taught him how to play the game.

We are not 100% sure which clubs he played when he was growing up but the two clubs he is still affiliated with are The Pines Golf Course at Sanctuary Cove and Royal Queensland.

We believe he is a touring professional for the former and also a member at the latter.

In the past Scott has said of The Pines Course; “When I think of great golf in Australia, I think of The Pines at Sanctuary Cove, a true test of the game”.

Scott went to university in the United States at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Therefore it is likely he played regularly at the course linked with the team, Las Vegas National Golf Club. It is situated just a couple of miles away from the campus.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Back in 2008 Scott bought a villa in Abu Dhabi which eventually had views over Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. This was going to be his home as he competed on the European Tour but he barely lived there so sold it in 2014. However we can probably assume he was a member at the Gary Player designed course during his ownership.

As a winner of The Masters in 2013 Scott is also a member at Augusta National and will remain so for life.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Scott currently lives in The Bahamas and Crans-sur-Sierre so we can assume he possibly plays golf at courses there, especially at Crans-sur-Sierre which currently hosts the Omega European Masters. This is yet to be confirmed though.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.