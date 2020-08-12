Who is the Australian Masters champion married to? We take a look in this piece.

Who Is Adam Scott’s Wife?

Australian Adam Scott has achieved a lot in the game of golf. He won the 2013 Masters, has appeared in nine Presidents Cup teams and has won all over the world on the PGA Tour, European Tour, PGA Tour Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour. He has also got to the world number one ranking.

Away from the golf course he is married with two children. But who exactly is his wife? Let’s take a look.

Who Is Adam Scott’s Wife?

Adam Scott is married to Marie Kojzar. The pair got married in a secret wedding back in 2014 just after The Masters.

Related: Adam Scott What’s In The Bag?

The wedding took place in the backyard of Scott’s Bahamas home in front of a few close friends and family, many of which didn’t know they were attending a wedding.

“It’s official,” Scott told Australian Associated Press in May 2014. “I am a settled-down man and very happy. It was just our family and a few friends and obviously there are a lot of people we would have liked to have had there who weren’t but we decided to have a very low-key affair.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

“She doesn’t need a traditional wedding dress to look so beautiful. We dressed up a little bit but it was still in the back yard,” Scott told the New York Post. “It was more about not building it up into something too big that may have gotten out of hand but it was a fun event for everyone who was there and hopefully we will have fun celebrating with other friends when we catch up with them.”

Related: 16 Things You Didn’t Know About Adam Scott

It has been reported that the pair met when Kojzar was working as an au pair for Thomas Bjorn. They dated on and off between 2001 and 2008 before they split. They got back together just after Scott’s Masters victory in 2013.

Related: Who Is Adam Scott’s Caddie?

Kojzar was born in Stockholm, Sweden and went to the Royal School of Art in London eventually becoming an architect.

The pair have two children together called Bo-Vera and Byron.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram