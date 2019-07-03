One of Sweden's most successful golfers ever, we take a look at who coaches Alex Noren.

Who Is Alex Noren’s Coach?

Alex Noren is one of Sweden’s greatest ever golfers thanks to several wins on the European Tour and being part of the 2018 Ryder Cup winning European team. But who exactly coaches him? We take a look below.

One of the reasons for Noren’s success has been coach Matt Belsham.

Belsham has coached Noren for nearly five years and has essentially been the catalyst for the Swede’s change of form.

Having had wrist surgery and then suffering from a rib injury straight after, Noren had to rebuild his whole swing, but thanks to Belsham, the Swede was able to recover and would start a dominant 2016.

Speaking about his coach, Noren said: “I can ask him: ‘How does Rory hit this shot?’, and he can tell me. That’s the biggest thing, if I speak/bring a player up he knows a lot about what they do.”

This teaching method has clearly suited Noren very well.