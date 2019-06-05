Alex Noren married his wife Jennifer Kovacs in September 2017. Get to know her in this piece by Matt Cradock

Who Is Alex Noren’s Wife?



The Swede has been one of the stand out players on the European Tour over the last three years winning seven times and because of this great run of form he has firmly entrenched himself inside the worlds top-50 golfers in the world. His best came in 2016 where he won four times but Noren probably regards 2017 as his best year because that is when he married his wife Jennifer Kovacs.

Who is Kovacs? We take a look below.

Who Is Alex Noren’s Wife?

One reason for his newfound success is down to his wife Jennifer and their daughter Iris.

Noren himself admits that the birth of Iris shifted his perspective: “Fatherhood gave me something extra in life,” he said.

The birth came a year or so after a health scare where Noren hit so many balls he developed tendinitis in both wrists missing the majority of the 2014 season.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Jennifer was born in Stockholm and studied at Stockholm University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Management and Marketing.

After university she worked as a marketing assistant at Abbot, which is a hospital & health care company in her birthplace of Stockholm.