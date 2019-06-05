Who Is Alex Noren’s Wife?

Alex Noren married his wife Jennifer Kovacs in September 2017. Get to know her in this piece by Matt Cradock

Alex Noren’s Wife

Who Is Alex Noren’s Wife?

The Swede has been one of the stand out players on the European Tour over the last three years winning seven times and because of this great run of form he has firmly entrenched himself inside the worlds top-50 golfers in the world. His best came in 2016 where he won four times but Noren probably regards 2017 as his best year because that is when he married his wife Jennifer Kovacs.

Who is Kovacs? We take a look below.

Who Is Alex Noren’s Wife? 

One reason for his newfound success is down to his wife Jennifer and their daughter Iris.

Noren himself admits that the birth of Iris shifted his perspective: “Fatherhood gave me something extra in life,” he said.

Alex and Jennifer at the 2018 Ryder Cup gala dinner (Getty Images)

The birth came a year or so after a health scare where Noren hit so many balls he developed tendinitis in both wrists missing the majority of the 2014 season.

 

Noren has experience at Le Golf National (Getty Images)

Jennifer was born in Stockholm and studied at Stockholm University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Management and Marketing.

After university she worked as a marketing assistant at Abbot, which is a hospital & health care company in her birthplace of Stockholm.

She then ran a podcast called OPodden, which interviewed successful Swedish women. The aim of the podcast was to inspire and empower women.

Jennifer and daughter Iris have been spotted at several events and were there to celebrate Noren’s victory at the British Masters, the Open de France, as well as the Masters Par 3 contest.

Noren, Jennifer and Iris at the Masters Par 3 tournament (Getty Images)

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news from the world of golf.