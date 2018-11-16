It has been an incredible year for golf. We claim five awards that the sport could win at this year's Sports Personality of the Year...

5 Awards Golf Should Win At BBC Sports Personality Of The Year

BBC Sports Personality of the Year is fast approaching and once again golfers will claim those from our sport deserve to be the winners.

The event looks across all sports and golf hasn’t won much in recent years despite some incredible achievements from Brits.

For example, in 2014 Rory McIlroy won the BMW PGA Championship and then won the Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and USPGA Championship in three-straight starts. He also regained the world number one position and won the Ryder Cup… He finished 2nd.

Golfers have won the Sports Personality of the Year award just twice since its inception in 1954, they were Dai Rees in 1957 and Nick Faldo in 1989.

Below, we look at the five awards golf should win at this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year:

Sports Personality of the Year

Justin Rose

The Englishman reached the world number one position for the first time in his career in 2018 and lifted the FedEx Cup trophy on the PGA Tour.

Rose had 14 top 10s from 21 events this year – 2 wins, 3 runners-up, 2 third places and seven other top 10s.

He was also part of the winning European Ryder Cup team, securing three points from three matches.

Georgia Hall

Hall won the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes, becoming just the fourth female English major winner in history.

The 22-year-old from Bournemouth beat Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum by two strokes after a stunning 67 (-5) on the final day.

She also cracked the world’s top 10 this year for the first time and has already been voted the Sunday Times Young Sportswoman of the Year.

World Sport Star of the Year

Francesco Molinari

The Italian, along with Brooks Koepka, has been one of the two standout players of 2018.

Molinari beat Rory McIlroy to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth towards the end of May and then won his maiden PGA Tour title by eight strokes at the Quicken Loans National in early July.

The 36-year-old was only getting started though, as he beat the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy to win the Open Championship at Carnoustie for his first major.

He then put in one of the greatest Ryder Cup appearances of all time, winning all five of his matches including his singles match vs Phil Mickelson which ultimately sealed the winning point for Europe. That was the first time a European had ever gone 5/5 at a single Ryder Cup.

Molinari is also on course to win the Race to Dubai for the first time to be crowned Europe’s number one.

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year

Tiger Woods’ 80th PGA Tour victory

This award could also go to Europe’s Ryder Cup victory but Woods winning his 80th PGA Tour title was an historic moment and the scenes at East Lake on Sunday evening were unlike anything seen in golf for a very long time.

The 14-time major winner had finally fulfilled his season-long goal to win again after having a terrible time with injuries over the past five years which culminated in a fourth back surgery in April 2017.

Woods couldn’t even get out of bed last year and almost everyone had written him off. He didn’t even know if he’d be able to play golf again let alone win.

However, watching him play the way he did in the final round of the Tour Championship was like watching the Tiger of old, controlling his ball like it was on a piece of string and playing almost perfect golf around the tough East Lake.

Both of his closest challengers Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy fell by the wayside and Woods strolled home – it was a procession and a wonderful moment seeing one of golf’s greatest players of all time getting back to their best.