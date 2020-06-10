We take a look at who we currently consider as the best bookmakers for golf betting so that you can get the best value

Betting on golf is a popular way of enjoying the professional tournaments that get beamed into our living rooms.

At Golf Monthly we produce weekly betting tips produced by our in house GM Tipster – you can check out all his tips and his profit at out Golf Betting Tips homepage.

The best thing about golf betting is that because there is such a big field the odds are usually very generous. You can get good value for betting each way – some bookmaker other 5 places at a 1/4 of the odds – while others may offer more places but usually at a 1/5 of the odds.

We have looked through many of the current bookmakers out on the market to come up with the list below of who we think is great to currently bet on golf with.

Best Bookmakers For Golf Betting

Bet365

Known as The World’s Favourite bookmaker they have a fantastic golf market each week – including each way bets at a generous 6 places at a 1/4 of the odds – there are also markets such as top players from different nations and who will miss the cut.

Betfair

Betfair is a little different to your usual bookmaker, as you don’t bet against a bookmaker per se – but instead you match with other people all betting on an exchange. This means that you usually get better odds and also can easily bet in play. It is not as easy to place an each way bet – but it is all very simple to operate.

Betfred

Usually pay top 7 places for each way at a 1/5 of the odds – they are a very well established bookmaker with over 50 years of experience. Usually has very competitive odds and good promotions.

Sportnation

Usually has some fantastic promotions – I particularly like the group betting they have on offer in their golf markets where you can pick a three or two ball and pick the winner – excellent for multiple betting on a day during a tournament.

Wiliam Hill

One of the big hitters in the UK golf betting market – they are currently offering some top prices and offering 8 places on each way. Whether it is their enhanced odds, large markets, or the opportunity for you to get odds quoted for the bets you have imagined – William Hill is a very strong bookmaker to trust your money with.

