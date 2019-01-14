We list at some of the world's most iconic clubhouses, from Abu Dhabi GC's Falcon to Wentworth's castle

The Best Clubhouses In Golf

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is here and as always we get to see the famous Falcon clubhouse that stands so prominently behind the 9th and 18th greens.

The clubhouse is undoubtedly one of the greatest in golf, featuring award-winning dining options inside as well as an array of leisure facilities including swimming pools, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and a squash court.

In addition to the many different meeting and event spaces both inside and outside, arguably the most unique area of the clubhouse is the meeting room situated in the beak of the falcon, allowing a near 360° view of the property.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club

So, aside from the brilliant Abu Dhabi Golf Club clubhouse, which others are some of the best in golf?

Below, we take a look at a number of great clubhouses from the UK and Ireland to the USA. Of course, we will have missed out hundreds so let us know which your favourite clubhouses are on our social media channels.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

Sunningdale

Royal Lytham and St Annes

Stoke Park

Wentworth

Oakmont

Burhill

Alwoodley

Emirates Golf Club

Trump Doonbeg

Shinnecock Hills

Moortown

Hadley Wood

TPC Sawgrass

Royal Liverpool

Ganton

