We list at some of the world's most iconic clubhouses, from Abu Dhabi GC's Falcon to Wentworth's castle
The Best Clubhouses In Golf
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is here and as always we get to see the famous Falcon clubhouse that stands so prominently behind the 9th and 18th greens.
The clubhouse is undoubtedly one of the greatest in golf, featuring award-winning dining options inside as well as an array of leisure facilities including swimming pools, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and a squash court.
In addition to the many different meeting and event spaces both inside and outside, arguably the most unique area of the clubhouse is the meeting room situated in the beak of the falcon, allowing a near 360° view of the property.
Abu Dhabi Golf Club
So, aside from the brilliant Abu Dhabi Golf Club clubhouse, which others are some of the best in golf?
Below, we take a look at a number of great clubhouses from the UK and Ireland to the USA. Of course, we will have missed out hundreds so let us know which your favourite clubhouses are on our social media channels.
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews
Sunningdale
Royal Lytham and St Annes
Stoke Park
Wentworth
Oakmont
Burhill
Alwoodley
Emirates Golf Club
Trump Doonbeg
Shinnecock Hills
Moortown
Hadley Wood
TPC Sawgrass
Royal Liverpool
Ganton
Let us know which your favourite clubhouses are on our social media channels
Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2019/20
Look at the new full list of Top…
25 Golfing Milestones – How Many Have You Ticked Off?
Golf is a game of milestones - how…
Tour Gear Round Up: 2019 January Transfer Window
Golf Monthly's weekly look at the equipment being…
10 of UK golf’s best halfway huts
To stop or not to stop may sometimes…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels