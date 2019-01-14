The Best Clubhouses In Golf

Elliott Heath

We list at some of the world's most iconic clubhouses, from Abu Dhabi GC's Falcon to Wentworth's castle

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is here and as always we get to see the famous Falcon clubhouse that stands so prominently behind the 9th and 18th greens.

The clubhouse is undoubtedly one of the greatest in golf,  featuring award-winning dining options inside as well as an array of leisure facilities including swimming pools, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and a squash court.

In addition to the many different meeting and event spaces both inside and outside, arguably the most unique area of the clubhouse is the meeting room situated in the beak of the falcon, allowing a near 360° view of the property.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

So, aside from the brilliant Abu Dhabi Golf Club clubhouse, which others are some of the best in golf?

Below, we take a look at a number of great clubhouses from the UK and Ireland to the USA. Of course, we will have missed out hundreds so let us know which your favourite clubhouses are on our social media channels.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

(Photo by David Alexander/Getty Images)

Sunningdale

Sunningdale foursomes

Royal Lytham and St Annes

Stoke Park

Wentworth

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Oakmont

(Rick Stewart/Allsport)

Burhill

Alwoodley 

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Emirates Golf Club

(Photo by David Alexander/Getty Images)

Trump Doonbeg

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Shinnecock Hills

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Moortown

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Hadley Wood

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

TPC Sawgrass

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Royal Liverpool

Ganton

Ganton Golf Club Course Review

