Best Current Golfers Yet To Win A Major

It is Open week so it has got us once again thinking about the best male golfers who haven’t won a major yet.

Here we take a look at 13 of the best active players yet to win a men’s major championship – who will be first to win a major from this list?

Rickie Fowler

Worldwide wins: 8

Highest world ranking: 4

Rickie’s 2014 was a special one, finishing inside the top-5 at all four majors. He has long been touted as a future major winner and is highly fancied with the bookies in every event he plays in. He has won four PGA Tour titles including the Players Championship and has also won twice on the European Tour, at the 2015 Scottish Open and 2016 Abu Dhabi Championship. In total he has eight top-5s in majors.

Hideki Matsuyama

Worldwide wins: 14

Highest world ranking: 2



Hideki has threatened the world number one spot and at the age of 26 is perhaps the best Asian male golfer of all time already. He has won 14 times as a pro including eight tournaments on the Japan Golf Tour where he won five times in his rookie year to become the first ever rookie to win their Order of Merit. He also won the Asian Amateur twice in a row. He has won two WGC titles including the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2017 where he shot 61 on Sunday.

Jon Rahm

Worldwide wins: 5

Highest world ranking: 2

Jon Rahm has burst onto the scene after finishing as low-amateur at the 2016 US Open. Within two years he has very nearly reached the world number one spot and has won five times in total already, twice on the PGA Tour and three times on the European Tour. He was fourth at his year’s Masters and is touted to win a major very soon. He will surely be an incredible Ryder Cup player too.

Ian Poulter

Worldwide wins: 17

Highest world ranking: 5

The Englishman will go down as one of the greatest Ryder Cup players in history, in part thanks to his performance at Medinah in 2012 where he famously birdied the final five holes on Saturday to switch the momentum of the match in Europe’s favour despite trailing 10-6 with a day to go. Poults has captured two WGC titles and had his best finish in a major at the 2008 Open where he was second to Padraig Harrington at Royal Birkdale.

Lee Westwood

Worldwide wins: 42

Highest world ranking: 1

Lee Westwood is one of just three Englishman to have become world number one and has been considered one of the best players to have never won a major for many years now. He has had his chances too, with 18 top-10s in majors including three runner-ups and four third places. He is the European Tour’s all-time money earner with winnings just shy of 35 million euros.

Luke Donald

Worldwide wins: 17

Highest world ranking: 1

Luke Donald is the third Englishman to have been world number one after Sir Nick Faldo and Westwood. Donald hasn’t had the results in major that he would have liked, with two T3s his best, but is largely considered to be one of the best short game players of his era. Other accolades include winning the European and PGA Tour order of merits in the same year and being on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cups.