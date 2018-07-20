Here we take a look at 13 of the best active players yet to win a men's major championship
Best Current Golfers Yet To Win A Major
It is Open week so it has got us once again thinking about the best male golfers who haven’t won a major yet.
Here we take a look at 13 of the best active players yet to win a men’s major championship – who will be first to win a major from this list?
Rickie Fowler
Worldwide wins: 8
Highest world ranking: 4
Rickie’s 2014 was a special one, finishing inside the top-5 at all four majors. He has long been touted as a future major winner and is highly fancied with the bookies in every event he plays in. He has won four PGA Tour titles including the Players Championship and has also won twice on the European Tour, at the 2015 Scottish Open and 2016 Abu Dhabi Championship. In total he has eight top-5s in majors.
Hideki Matsuyama
Worldwide wins: 14
Highest world ranking: 2
Hideki has threatened the world number one spot and at the age of 26 is perhaps the best Asian male golfer of all time already. He has won 14 times as a pro including eight tournaments on the Japan Golf Tour where he won five times in his rookie year to become the first ever rookie to win their Order of Merit. He also won the Asian Amateur twice in a row. He has won two WGC titles including the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2017 where he shot 61 on Sunday.
Jon Rahm
Worldwide wins: 5
Highest world ranking: 2
Jon Rahm has burst onto the scene after finishing as low-amateur at the 2016 US Open. Within two years he has very nearly reached the world number one spot and has won five times in total already, twice on the PGA Tour and three times on the European Tour. He was fourth at his year’s Masters and is touted to win a major very soon. He will surely be an incredible Ryder Cup player too.
Ian Poulter
Worldwide wins: 17
Highest world ranking: 5
The Englishman will go down as one of the greatest Ryder Cup players in history, in part thanks to his performance at Medinah in 2012 where he famously birdied the final five holes on Saturday to switch the momentum of the match in Europe’s favour despite trailing 10-6 with a day to go. Poults has captured two WGC titles and had his best finish in a major at the 2008 Open where he was second to Padraig Harrington at Royal Birkdale.
Lee Westwood
Worldwide wins: 42
Highest world ranking: 1
Lee Westwood is one of just three Englishman to have become world number one and has been considered one of the best players to have never won a major for many years now. He has had his chances too, with 18 top-10s in majors including three runner-ups and four third places. He is the European Tour’s all-time money earner with winnings just shy of 35 million euros.
Luke Donald
Worldwide wins: 17
Highest world ranking: 1
Luke Donald is the third Englishman to have been world number one after Sir Nick Faldo and Westwood. Donald hasn’t had the results in major that he would have liked, with two T3s his best, but is largely considered to be one of the best short game players of his era. Other accolades include winning the European and PGA Tour order of merits in the same year and being on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cups.
The Open Championship Leaderboard 2018
Check out the latest scores from Carnoustie
Rory McIlroy Suggests TaylorMade “Singled Out” In R&A Driver Checks
The R&A have been testing drivers at The…
Open Championship Golf Betting Tips – Post Cut
Who is going to make you some money…
Francesco Molinari
Worldwide wins: 8
Highest world ranking: 14
The Italian is one of the straightest hitters in the game and a great finisher when he gets his nose in front. Molinari is having the best season of his career with wins at the BMW PGA Championship and Quicken Loans National, where he romped home by eight strokes. Frankie has played on a winning Ryder Cup side in 2010, won the WGC-HSBC Champions in 2010 and has picked up five European Tour titles in total.
Marc Leishman
Worldwide wins: 11
Highest world ranking: 12
The Aussie has come so close in majors before, most notably in 2015 at St Andrews where he and Louis Oosthuizen lost in a playoff to Zach Johnson. Leishman also had a good run at The Masters in 2013, finishing T4th, and has five top-10s in majors. He has won three times on the PGA Tour.
Alex Noren
Worldwide wins: 11
Highest world ranking: 8
Noren is somewhat of a late bloomer but has been relentless in the last four years, winning seven times since 2015. He cracked the world’s top 10 for the first time in 2017 with victory at the BMW PGA Championship where he shot a course record 62 on Sunday including a stunning eagle on 18. The Swede has won 10 European Tour titles in total, just one less than compatriots Henrik Stenson and Robert Karlsson, and is due to make his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National.
Tommy Fleetwood
Worldwide wins: 7
Highest world ranking: 10
The Englishman has become one of the world’s best players over the last couple of years thanks to some imperious ball striking. Fleetwood looks capable of winning a major, showing that at Shinnecock Hills were he shot a 63 on Sunday to finish 2nd. He won the Race to Dubai in 2017 to become Europe’s #1 and will make his Ryder Cup debut this year.
Matt Kuchar
Worldwide wins: 13
Highest world ranking: 4
Kuch is a top-10 machine and has amassed over $43m on the PGA Tour, which only 12 men have bettered. He came so close at Royal Birkale last year where he finished 2nd to Jordan Spieth and most notably won the Players Championship in 2012, one of his seven PGA Tour victories.
Paul Casey
Worldwide wins: 18
Highest world ranking: 3
Casey has been one of the best English golfers of the last 15-20 years, winning 13 times on the European Tour and twice on the PGA Tour, where he has played exclusively in recent times until this year due to his desire to play in the Ryder Cup again. He has played on three Ryder Cup sides, winning in 2004 and 2006, yet incredibly hasn’t represented Europe since 2008 – that may well change this September. In total Casey has nine top-10s in majors.
Branden Grace
Worldwide wins: 12
Highest world ranking: 10
The South African is one of his country’s finest players currently, winning eight times on the European Tour and once on the PGA Tour. Grace is known as a tremendous ball striker with a piercing low flight and is very good finisher too. He came close at Chambers Bay in 2015 where he was T4th at the US Open and 3rd at the USPGA that year too. He has five top-6s in majors in total. In 2017 he became the first male golfer to shoot 62 in a major at The Open.
Who will be first to win a major from this list? Let us know on our social channels