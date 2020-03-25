We take a look at some of the greatest female golfers to ever play the game.

20 Of The Best Female Golfers Of All Time

Who are the best female golfers of all time? Here we take a look at 20 players who have played a key role in the history of the game.

Kathy Whitworth

Born: 1939

Tour Wins: 98

Majors: 6

Kathy Whitworth won an incredible 88 times on the LPGA Tour with her most dominant years coming in the 1960’s and 1970’s. She won six Major titles too and was the first American captain for the inaugural Solheim Cup in 1990.

Mickey Wright

Born: 1935

Tour Wins: 90

Majors: 13

It is believed that Ben Hogan once said that Wright’s swing was the best he had ever seen. Her winning record seems to suggest it worked too as she won 90 times as a professional and 13 of those were Majors.

Annika Sorenstam

Born: 1970

Tour Wins: 93

Majors: 10

The first European female player to dominate women’s golf, Sorenstam won 72 times on the LPGA Tour, 10 of which were Majors. She also had 18 international wins too. Sorenstam shot to prominence in 2003 as she became the first player since Babe Zaharias to play in a mens PGA Tour event and she is also the only female player to shoot 59.

Patty Berg

Born: 1918

Tour Wins: 63

Majors: 15

One of the founding members of the LPGA Tour, Berg is widely thought to be the player who helped revolutionise women’s golf. She also has the most Major victories ever with 15.

Louise Suggs

Born: 1923

Tour Wins: 61

Majors: 11

Suggs was another player who helped found the Ladies PGA Tour and was a modicum of consistency during the 1950’s in particular. For example only once did she finish outside of the top-3 for season-ending money lists during the decade.

Betsy Rawls

Born: 1928

Tour Wins: 58

Majors: 8

Rawls was another player who dominated during the 1950’s as six of her eight Major wins came in the decade. Her 1952 and 1959 seasons are particularly noteworthy too as she won eight and ten times respectively in those years.

Nancy Lopez

Born: 1957

Tour Wins: 52

Majors: 3

Considered one of the greats of women’s golf, Lopez was widely recognised as the best player in the world during the late 1970’s into the 1980’s.

JoAnne Carner

Born: 1939

Tour Wins: 49

Majors: 2

A two-time winner of the US Women’s Open, Carner collected 49 wins as a professional. This could have been so much higher though as she came second 10 times just in Majors!

Sandra Haynie

Born: 1943

Tour Wins: 44

Majors: 4

Another great golfer to be born in Texas, Haynie ranks 9th all time for total LPGA wins with 42.

Babe Zaharias

Born: 1911

Tour Wins: 48

Majors: 10

An iconic athlete of the 20th century, Zaharias turned to golf from 1935 and quickly found success winning 10 Majors.

Karrie Webb

Born: 1974

Tour Wins: 57

Majors: 7

Arguably Australia’s greatest ever golfer, Webb won all over the world in relentless fashion including 7 Major titles.

Patty Sheehan

Born: 1956

Tour Wins: 42

Majors: 6

Despite showing early skill at skiing as a youngster, Sheehan turned to golf and wracked up wins quickly as she turned professional in 1980 and won her first LPGA title a year later. When her playing career came to an end she added 34 more of them and six of them were Majors. In fact four of her last 7 LPGA Tour wins were Major Championships.

Betsy King

Born: 1955

Tour Wins: 39

Majors: 6

In a career that had countless wins and several Major titles, King really hit her peak during the late 1980’s

Pat Bradley

Born: 1958

Tour Wins: 36

Majors: 6

Bradley’s finest season in an illustrious career came in 1986 where she won three of the four Major titles. The only won she didn’t win that year was the US Women’s Open where she came tied 5th.

Juli Inkster

Born: 1960

Tour Wins: 45

Majors: 7

Inkster’s longevity at the top is one of her main characteristics as 23 years separates her first and last wins on the LPGA. She won 7 Majors and helped the USA wrestle the Solheim Cup back from Europe in 2015, after they had won two events in a row.

Amy Alcott

Born: 1956

Tour Wins: 34

Majors: 5

Alcott turned professional at the age of 18 and worked her way onto the LPGA in which she would have huge success, including 5 Major titles and 29 tournament wins in total.

Se Ri Pak

Born: 1977

Tour Wins: 39

Majors: 5

Pak helped change the game of golf to what we see today. She was a perennial winner of course but in 1998 she was the only Korean player on the LPGA, whereas now the country dominates the game. Her win at the 1998 US Women’s Open is widely thought to have been the catalyst for the boom in female Korean golf.

Laura Davies

Born: 1963

Tour Wins: 87

Majors: 4

An iconic player in the women’s game, Davies was a winning machine as shown by the fact that from 1985 to 2010, she at least had one victory on the Ladies European Tour in each year. Add to that 20 LPGA Tour titles and four Majors and that is quite the career. And yet there is more, she is also the highest point scorer in Solheim Cup history and has made the most appearances with 12.

Inbee Park

Born: 1988

Tour Wins: 30

Majors: 7

Park is only set to turn 32 in 2020 and yet her resume is one of the best ever as she has had 30 wins as a professional, with 7 victories being Majors. She also has an Olympic Gold medal from the 2016 Games in Brazil.

Lorena Ochoa

Born: 1981

Tour Wins: 30

Majors: 2

There are several players with more total victories than Ochoa but the level of her dominance deserves recognition because all of her 27 LPGA tour wins came in a five year period from 2004 to 2009. In her entire LPGA Tour career she only missed 6 cuts too!

