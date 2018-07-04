Ireland's coast is blessed with some amazing links and clifftop courses both modern and old. Here are what we believe to be the 10 best courses in Ireland

The 10 Best Golf Courses In Ireland

In Royal County Down and Royal Portrush, North Ireland may possess the two finest courses across the Irish Sea according to our latest Top 100 UK & Ireland course rankings, but they aren’t exactly short of great courses south of the border either, as this look at the 10 best courses in Ireland proves…

Ballybunion (Old)

Some may argue that The Old at world-renowned Ballybunion perhaps takes a little while to fully warm up, but when it does finally hit the sea on the 7th, there’s no let up all the way to the finish thanks to a run of mesmerising links holes that will test your skill and creativity to the full.

Waterville

Waterville in County Kerry is a very special links, well worth any extra planning and effort required to get there. It plays over a remarkable plot of duneland, surrounded by water on three sides where the River Inny meets the Atlantic. The holes take you on a magical ride in and out of the tallest and most rugged of dunes on several occasions, with stunning backdrops all around.

The European Club

Carved into the sand hills south of Brittas Bay, the European Club has 20 memorable holes that wind over and through, between and round the dunes. This is spectacular modern links golf at its finest, with the sleepered bunker faces a memorable and distinctive feature throughout.

Portmarnock (Red & Blue)

Some testing up and downs around the 12th green at PortmarnockPortmarnock represents a masterpiece of golfing challenge, serving up a subtle but clever test over mostly gently undulating duneland. The links is surrounded by water on three sides, with the club working hard in recent years to really capitalise on the visual splendour of its maritime location. Among the holes to really benefit are the already signature par-3 15th, where even more thrilling sea views have been opened up following clearance work.

Lahinch (Old)

Lahinch delivers rugged seaside golf in a pure form thanks to vast sand hills swathed in knee-high rough, quick greens with perplexing run-offs and a superb variety of memorable holes. Old Tom Morris and Dr Alister MacKenzie both had a hand in its evolution, as has Martin Hawtree, who updated the design with great success at the start of this century. One of Ireland’s oldest and most universally acclaimed links.