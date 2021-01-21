We take a look at a selection of favourite classic golfing beverages, alcoholic and non, to enjoy pre, during and post round

Best Golf Drinks: Golf Monthly’s Tipples For The Top

Golf is a hugely sociable sport and enjoying a thirst-quencher or pick-me-up with friends, be it boozy or not, is a big part of the golfing experience.

Here we look at some of the best golf drinks out there to enjoy before, during and after a round of golf.

Pre-Round

Before a round, it’s great to meet up and discuss the plans for the day. Full of excitement and that most crucial of golfing emotions, hope, an hour in the clubhouse pre-game can (often) be the most satisfying section of the golfing day.

Whether you choose to lubricate yourself with a little “aiming fluid” generally inflating already misplaced levels of expectation. Or to prepare more sagaciously with a “game improvement” liquid, the right pre-round golfing drink can set the tone for your day on the links:

Coffee

Let’s start with, probably, the most common pre-round golf club drink…

OK, a little dull but there are a few reasons why it’s the go-to:

1 – If you’re playing in the morning, you may well need a shot of caffeine to get yourself going.

2 – At many clubs, coffee is an easy option with facilities to pour it yourself, and top up too, leaving you in total control of your beverage destiny and able to throw the cup or mug down and march out purposefully to the 1st tee at any moment.

3 – Although you’ve scanned the top shelf of the bar, you still like to think you have some sort of grip on life and want to demonstrate that to your playing partners.

4 – If you wish to maintain the illusion of behaviour as described in point 3 but, in reality you simply can’t; a coffee placed surreptitiously on the bar can provide the solution. Tip the steward a secret wink to sneak in something a little stronger, be it Scotch or Irish Whiskey, a tot of rum or perhaps just a chocolate liqueur for those only moderately on edge.

Beer/Lager tops or bottoms

This one is known around clubhouses as, “The Sportsman’s Concession.”

By adding a dash of lemonade either last or first into a pint of strong ale or continental lager, the golfer can convince themselves they are consuming a performance product.

Arnold Palmer

It’s probably the best-known, non-alcoholic, golfing cocktail and, really, it can be enjoyed at any point during the golfing day. But we’ve put it in at this stage, as it’s a great way to get some good hydration and a little sugar in before heading out on the fairways.

Named after the great Arnold Palmer, it’s three parts unsweetened iced tea to one part lemonade and it’s rather delicious.

Not that we want to encourage it, but you could add a cheeky shot of vodka in there to make it a little more multi-purpose.

Orange Juice and Lemonade

Another simple but classic golf club beverage for the golfer looking to keep a clear head.

It’s sweet, it’s refreshing, and it delivers a shot of Vitamin C.

Kümmel

For those suffering first tee nerves, there’s no more classic golfing drink than the caraway-flavoured liqueur associated with the Baltic and Germany.

Popular in many historic British clubs, it’s known as “putting mixture” … With semi mystical properties, this strange liquid has been responsible for many unexpected and surprising rounds of golf over the years – It can be a real “game changer.”

On Course

Planning your on-course drinks can help you focus and, getting it right, could just turn around a bad day.

If you’re playing poorly – you might well be getting dehydrated so it’s important you replace the fluids you’ve lost grinding out the first three holes.

Isotonic Sports Drink

To prevent dehydration and maintain concentration, an isotonic sports drink could be just the ticket.

There are plenty of different brands out there with Lucozade Sport being an old favourite.

The idea of an Isotonic drink is that it contains a similar concentration of salts and sugars to the human body so, if consumed steadily, it should keep your levels constant allowing you to focus on playing your best golf.

Aperol Spritz

A popular choice for golfers on continental Europe and gaining more traction in the UK, the great thing about this drink is that because it’s bright orange, it looks like a sports drink… but technically it isn’t (although it can be “performance enhancing.”)

Proportions can be altered to suit but roughly it’s 1 part Aperol (a bitter Italian aperitif), 1.5 parts prosecco with a dash of soda (lots of ice is good too)… It’s very refreshing.

Water

On the hottest summer days, drinking plenty of water is vital if you’re going to be out in the sun for four, or more, hours.

When the mercury rises, make sure your bag or cart is well stocked with H2O.

There are plenty of excellent receptacles, and golf bags out there that provide insulation to keep your water cool.

Bovril and Sherry

A nice choice on a cooler/freezing day – A naval drink designed to warm the cockles, it is what it is: Bovril (meat extract), hot water and lashings of sherry.

For best results – pop your own favourite Golf Mug in the bag to pour it into at the halfway point…

Whisky-Mac

Similar idea to Bovril and Sherry on a cold day – the Whisky-Mac delivers a real warming sensation.

It’s a mix of Scotch whisky and green ginger wine – A good one for you Golf Hip Flask.

Post Round

When you make it to the 19th hole, you’re likely to either want to celebrate, commiserate or simply to recover. Here are some of the best golf drinks to help you do that.

John Panton

Born in Pitlochry, Panton was three-times a Ryder Cup player.

The drink named after him is a ginger beer with a dash of lime and Angostura bitters… A refreshing post-round slurp and one of the best golf drinks.

Very similar to this is the Gunner – Can also be a “Russian Gunner” with a shot of vodka.

Azalea

A refreshing alcoholic cocktail inspired by The Masters Tournament.

It’s Gin with pineapple juice, lemon juice and grenadine and it has an azalea shade of pink.

Pints of the Clubhouse Ale

Wherever you are in the world, there’s likely to be a favourite local beer and what better accompaniment to forgetting a forgettable round of golf, or relishing reliving a memorable one, is there than a suitable number of pints of it.

It’s very much up to the individual to decide how many pints that is.

Most, if not all, clubs now also have a selection of non-alcoholic beers available too…