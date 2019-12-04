Here are a collection of the best golf stats from the last decade in the game.

Best Golf Stats From The Decade

The decade has seen some incredible golf take place and with the growth in sports statistics, pretty much everything in the game is tracked and logged away for future use and for the history books.

Here we have taken a look at some of the best of the lot.

PGA Tour

12 million shots were hit between 2010 and 2019 on the PGA Tour.

There were 486 events during that time which resulted in 186 different winners.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson led the way winning 18 times apiece.

Matt Kuchar had the best cumulative score to par during the decade. He finished 1,082 under par.

Eight players won at least 10 times in the 2010s: Johnson, McIlroy (18), Jason Day (12), Bubba Watson (12), Jordan Spieth (11), Justin Thomas (11), Tiger Woods (11) and Justin Rose (10).

Strokes Gained became a growing statistic in the game of golf and Rory McIlroy led a couple of the sections as shown below.

Rory was the only player to have five multiple win seasons. Johnson and Watson had 4, Spieth and Day had 3.

There was only one PGA Tour winner over the age of 50, and that was Davis Love III at the 2015 Wyndham Championship

Speaking of which, the breakdown of winners by age is below…

The largest margin of victory during the decade was nine shots. Jimmy Walker was victorious at the 2015 Sony Open in Hawaii.

15 players qualified for the Fedex Cup Playoffs every year of the decade: Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Day, Marc Leishman, Watson, Charley Hoffman, Adam Scott, Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson, Charles Howell III and Kevin Streelman.

Dustin Johnson is also the only player to qualify for the Tour Championship in every year of the decade.

317 aces were made during the decade by 212 different players. Scott Brown and Shawn Stefani had five each.

The longest drive of the decade was 463 yards hit by Dustin Johnson. The longest putt was 103-feet by Angel Cabrera.

European Tour

Rory McIlroy won the Race to Dubai the most times – 3 (2012, 2014 and 2015). Henrik Stenson was the only other multiple winner with 2 (2013 and 2016).

Oliver Fisher shot the lowest round of the decade with the European Tour’s first and only 59 at the 2018 Portugal Masters.

Sergio Garcia shot the lowest nine hole score of the decade with a 27 (-8) at the 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone CC.

Stephen Gallacher shot the lowest nine-to-par with a nine under 28 at the 2014 Dubai Desert Classic.

The most birdies in one round was 12 – Jeppe Huldahl at the 2010 Portugal Masters and Raphael Jaquelin at the 2013 Turkish Airlines Open.

The most birdies in succession was nine, recorded by Bernd Wiesberger at the 2017 Maybank Championship (unofficial due to preferred lies).

The largest 36-hole lead of the decade was 7 – Tiger Woods at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The lowest final round by a winner was 60 by Brandon Stone at the 2018 Scottish Open.

The youngest winner of the decade was Matteo Manassero (aged 17yrs 188days) at the 2010 Castello Masters – all-time record

The youngest player to make a cut was Guan Tianlang at the 2013 Masters aged 14yrs 169days – all-time record

The oldest tournament winner of the decade was Miguel Angel Jimenez at the 2014 Open de Espana aged 50yrs 133days – all-time record

Official World Golf Ranking

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka were the only two players to end the year ranked as world no.1 twice – McIlroy (2012 and 2014), Koepka (2018 and 2019).

Jordan Spieth had the best year in terms of world ranking points earned in 2015, earning 598.49. The next-best was Rory McIlroy with 596.99 in 2012.

Just one player won a Major whilst World No.1 during the decade – Rory McIlroy at the 2014 USPGA Championship.

The highest-ranked player to win a Major this past decade was World No.111 Darren Clarke at the 2011 Open at Royal St. George’s. Keegan Bradley was ranked 108th during his 2011 USPGA Championship victory.

Tiger Woods spent the longest number of weeks as World No.1 during the decade with 103 weeks. Rory McIlroy spent 95 weeks at the top whilst Dustin Johnson had 91 weeks.

Steve Stricker had four cut-less calendar years. He didn’t miss a single cut in 2010, 2011, 2013 or 2014.

Men’s Majors

Six players won multiple Majors in the decade – Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Martin Kaymer, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka each won the most Majors with four.

Brooks Koepka was the only player to defend a Major (and he did it twice) – 2017 & 2018 US Opens and 2018 & 2019 USPGA Championships.

Jordan Spieth was -54 for the four Majors in 2015, by far the best score-to-par. Brooks Koepka’s 2019 total of -36 was second-best.

Of the 40 Majors, 21 were won by Americans, 14 were won by Europeans, 3 were won by South Africans and 2 were won by Australians.

Women’s Majors

Inbee Park won the most – six, with Yani Tseng in second with five.

Of the 47 Majors, 28 were won by Asians, 11 were won by Americans, 4 were won by Europeans, 2 were won by New Zealanders, 1 was won by an Australian and 1 was won by a Canadian.

Majors were successfully defended three times – Yani Tseng at the 2011 Women’s British Open and Inbee Park at the 2014 and 2015 Women’s PGA Championship.

