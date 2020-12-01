You're a lefty in search of new clubs. Here's how to go about finding the best ones...

How To Find The Best Left Handed Golf Clubs

Finding the best golf club sets for your game is hard enough and it gets even harder if you play golf left-handed.

Although approximately 10 per cent of the world’s population are left-handed, golf lefties are pretty rare.

There are a few famous ones: there’s ‘Lefty’ himself, Phil Mickelson, a five-time Major winner – and you have fellow Masters champions Mike Weir and Bubba Watson.

However, when you factor in that many left-handers actually play the game right-handed, it means they’re aren’t too many knocking around.

So, what does this mean if you’re one of those players who needs left-handed clubs? How do you find the best left-handed golf clubs?

Mickelson and co don’t struggle to get the best left-handed golf clubs – and neither will you.

If there’s one downside to being a lefty, it’s that retailers tend not to have so many left-handed clubs – there are exceptions, see below – to either try or walk out the shop with.

It’s not the end of the world – you’ll just have to be a patient and wait a while for your order to arrive.

However, being a left-handed player can mean you have fewer options, as Terry Sims, Managing Director, Golf Retail Group, explains.

“Ping, Titleist, Callaway and TaylorMade do almost everything in left-handed,” says the man behind lefthandedgolfer.co.uk.

“Generally, you’ll get a lower offering in hybrids and sometimes no lofted fairway woods, plus fewer choices with putter head types.

“It’s all down to mould costs against sales, and so on.

“So in the best case, Ping does 100% of models in left-handed, Titleist and Callaway 95%, TaylorMade 90-95%, Srixon/Cleveland 75-80% and Mizuno 65%.”

Interestingly, superstition in some parts of the world would seem to affect how much left-handed golf equipment is produced.

“I’m told it’s deemed to be bad luck to be left handed in parts of Asia,” adds Sims.

“The left-handed play rate is under 1% there, so this can influence the amount they do worldwide due to less demand.”

Specialist Left-Handed Stores Worth A Browse

Yes, there is such a thing.

LeftHandedGolf.co.uk, based at Silvermere Golf Complex in Surrey, is the UK’s largest and only exclusive left-handed golf store.

Not only a hub with all the latest clubs, lefties can also access an extensive range of demo equipment – plus it has a fantastic driving range, which gives golfers the opportunity to try different models.

It’s well worth a visit, regardless of whether you’re a left-hander.

If you’ve got your eye on a new club, or set of clubs, you just need to check whether left-handed options are available.

A manufacturer will list product specs, so you know what options are available for each club.

For example, if you’re keen on Ping’s G410 Plus driver, Ping’s website confirms that a left-handed model is available.

If you’re buying clubs straight from the shelf, often it’s simply a case – as it is with American Golf – of clicking on the drop-down menu and selecting ‘Left Hand’.

Should there be no LH option, it doesn’t necessarily mean that club isn’t manufactured in a left-handed model, only there’s no stock in – and this will often be the case, because retailers don’t tend to store so many left-handed products.

