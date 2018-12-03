The 13 Best Players Of 2018

Through the next 13 pages, we list our stand-out players of the year.

The list includes players who won multiple times, major winners, world number ones, huge world ranking risers and stars of the Ryder Cup…

13 – Cameron Champ

The big-hitting American began 2018 ranked 1,058th in the world and is currently the world no.96.

He came through the Web.com Tour, where he averaged over 340 yards off the tee, to qualify as one of ‘The 25’ and got his PGA Tour career off to a flying start.

Champ won in his second start as a PGA Tour member at the Sanderson Farms Championship and has since recorded a further two top 10s.

He also won on the Web.com Tour in 2018 and, at 23 years of age, looks a real star for the future.