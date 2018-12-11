Take a look at our list of the 10 best TaylorMade clubs and balls ever made here.

10 Best TaylorMade Clubs Of All Time

TaylorMade is one of the biggest golf club manufacturers in the world and has been making golf clubs for decades now. But which ones are the best? We delve into the archives to take a look at some of the best golf clubs it has ever made. Do you agree with our selections? Don’t hesitate to let us know your thoughts on our social media channels.

R7 Quad Driver

The TaylorMade R7 Quad was truly pioneering as it introduced moveable-weight technology into the marketplace for the first time. You only have to glance at today’s driver offering to understand the significance of this type of adjustability.

This driver arrived in 2004 and it had four variable-weight screws on the sole, allowing golfers to alter launch, spin and trajectory.

M3 Driver

Played by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson, the M3 driver has the pedigree of the top players to back up its place on our list. It also has the looks and technology to go with it.

Along with the M4 driver, was the first TaylorMade driver to feature Twist Face technology, which refers to the bulge and roll properties of the clubface. With Twist Face, TaylorMade accentuated the curvature in both the heel-to-toe and top-to-bottom direction, helping to reduce the effect of off-centre shots through the gear effect.

RAC MB TP Irons

A truly stunning set of irons, these provided the classic look of a blade with a subtle cavity back level of forgiveness thanks to the Feel Pockets on the back of the head.

RBZ Fairway Wood

The TaylorMade RBZ fairway wood was the first to offer a Coefficient of Restitution (spring-like effect) of 0.830 – the maximum allowed at the time.

It did this via a cavity behind the face called the Speed Pocket, helping boost ball speeds and ultimately distance. It caused a stir at launch with TaylorMade claiming it was 17 yards longer than its previous fairway wood.

Spider Putter

The TaylorMade Spider was one of the first putters to offer a very high MOI (moment of inertia), which resisted twisting of the head on off-centre hits. Clearly the original design was not to everyone’s taste but the design has been successful for years now.

It has had various design alterations too, probably the most successful of which is the Spider Tour Red which has been used by very successfully by players like Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm.

