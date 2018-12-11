Take a look at our list of the 10 best TaylorMade clubs and balls ever made here.
10 Best TaylorMade Clubs Of All Time
TaylorMade is one of the biggest golf club manufacturers in the world and has been making golf clubs for decades now. But which ones are the best? We delve into the archives to take a look at some of the best golf clubs it has ever made. Do you agree with our selections? Don’t hesitate to let us know your thoughts on our social media channels.
R7 Quad Driver
The TaylorMade R7 Quad was truly pioneering as it introduced moveable-weight technology into the marketplace for the first time. You only have to glance at today’s driver offering to understand the significance of this type of adjustability.
This driver arrived in 2004 and it had four variable-weight screws on the sole, allowing golfers to alter launch, spin and trajectory.
M3 Driver
Played by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson, the M3 driver has the pedigree of the top players to back up its place on our list. It also has the looks and technology to go with it.
Along with the M4 driver, was the first TaylorMade driver to feature Twist Face technology, which refers to the bulge and roll properties of the clubface. With Twist Face, TaylorMade accentuated the curvature in both the heel-to-toe and top-to-bottom direction, helping to reduce the effect of off-centre shots through the gear effect.
RAC MB TP Irons
A truly stunning set of irons, these provided the classic look of a blade with a subtle cavity back level of forgiveness thanks to the Feel Pockets on the back of the head.
RBZ Fairway Wood
The TaylorMade RBZ fairway wood was the first to offer a Coefficient of Restitution (spring-like effect) of 0.830 – the maximum allowed at the time.
It did this via a cavity behind the face called the Speed Pocket, helping boost ball speeds and ultimately distance. It caused a stir at launch with TaylorMade claiming it was 17 yards longer than its previous fairway wood.
Spider Putter
The TaylorMade Spider was one of the first putters to offer a very high MOI (moment of inertia), which resisted twisting of the head on off-centre hits. Clearly the original design was not to everyone’s taste but the design has been successful for years now.
It has had various design alterations too, probably the most successful of which is the Spider Tour Red which has been used by very successfully by players like Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm.
Burner Bubble Driver
TaylorMade introduced this revolutionary club in 1995 and it offered an undeniable splash of colour to what was, at the time, the usual grey. The copper finish of the head and shaft attracted those looking for something different and TaylorMade has continued to do the same with its products ever since.
RSi Irons
Released back in 2014 the RSi irons were bursting with technology. While they didn’t cure Repetitive Strain Injuries, they did have new Face Slots in the long and mid irons. These were designed to offer more consistent distance on shots that miss the centre of the club but also help frame the ball centrally at address. These are combined with the return of TaylorMade’s Speed Pockets in the soles, which boosted launch angle and ball speed on shots below the centre of the face.
Face Slots proved to be a big hit and continued for many years to come on irons across different handicap categories.
TP5 Ball
Released in March 2017, the TP5 and TP5x attempted to challenge the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x thanks to its five-layer construction – the only five-layer tour ball on the market said to help maximise performance from tee to green.
P790 Irons
Built with their revolutionary Speed Foam technology, the P790 irons have incredibly thin faces at 1.75mm which are part of their new Inverted Cone Technology. This is designed to improve flexibility from heel to toe and considering the popularity of these irons, it would not be surprising to see this technology introduced on future iron sets.
Milled Grind Wedge
Featuring one more groove compared to previous TaylorMade wedges, the Milled Grind is the premier wedge made by the brand. The Milled manufacturing process ensures the shape of the soles is exactly the same on each wedge, helping produce more consistent turf interaction over hand-ground wedges.
It is available in the classic grey option as well as the new HI-TOE copper finish which have distinctive grooves which go all the way across the club-face.
