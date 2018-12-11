Here we take a look at the best clubs and balls Titleist has ever made. Do you agree with our list?

10 Best Titleist Clubs Of All Time

What are the best golf clubs Titleist has ever made? Given its long history and tradition of making quality golf products, it was not an easy task to narrow it down to 10. And yet, it gets even more complicated when we consider the other parts of the Titleist brand – the ball, Scotty Cameron putters and Bob Vokey wedges; both of whom have been making stunning and brilliant performing clubs for decades now.

Regardless, we have attempted to do so, and we start with a timeless example of putter design, the Scotty Cameron Newport.

Scotty Cameron Newport Putter



Legendary putter craftsman Scotty Cameron has been part of the Acushnet company since 1994 and his brand has become hugely popular, with many of the finest players in the world using putters designed by him.

The most famous of which is probably the Newport putter used by Tiger Woods (pictured above) to win 13 of his 14 Majors.

This design has had countless changes made to it, including new neck and sightline designs.

Vokey wedges have been the standard-bearer in wedge performance and overall looks for years now. First released in 2009, the Spin Milled versions were quick to find themselves into the bags of tour players and amateurs alike. Importantly, each new version has had new technologies applied to it; for example, the SM7s (pictured above) have heat treatment on the faces to help preserve spin for longer lasting performance.

Pro V1 Ball



This ball has had a huge impact on the game of golf.

The Titleist Pro V1 golf ball first appeared on the scene at the PGA Tour’s Invensys Classic in 2000.

Some 47 players put it in play that week and, in March 2000, it became the best-selling ball in the amateur sector just three months after its launch into the consumer marketplace. The Titleist Pro V1x followed in 2003, and, since then, both Pro V1 models have been the most-played on tour and the best-selling golf balls around the world, recently recording its 3,000th worldwide victory.

Originally just a utility iron, these proved so popular that Titleist then started to make the T-MBs as a full set in the latest 718 version. They feature a hollow-back construction with a thin, unsupported L-Face insert that allows the face to flex more at impact, increasing launch and speed for more distance.

AP2 Irons



Released in 2008, these were an instant hit with many golfers of different abilities still using old versions. A compact, classic look when over the ball, the tungsten nickel box gives forgiveness across the face because it pushes weight low and deep for improved performance.

It says it all that the AP2 model has been re-released and redesigned over the past decade only slightly.