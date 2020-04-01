The Best Videos And Tournaments To Watch On YouTube

Here are a selection of the best videos and tournaments to watch during self-isolation.

With no golf on whatsoever thanks to the Coronavirus, the best thing we can do to get our golf fix is to turn to the past. Luckily in this day and age there are countless videos and tournaments available to watch on YouTube.

Below we have taken a look at some of the best.

Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf Matches

This series of golf matches started in the 1960’s and put the world’s best golfers against each other. The above match featured Ben Hogan going up against Sam Snead at Houston Country Club. Other matches include players like Nicklaus, Ballesteros, Palmer, Player and others at courses like St Andrews, Pine Valley, Sunningdale and Pebble Beach.

2008 Final Round Full Telecast

Watch Tiger battle it out at Torrey Pines in what many consider to be his greatest victory ever. In fact the USGA Youtube account is a good place to go for lots of full-round broadcasts. They also have broadcasts on US Women’s Opens too.

Brooks Koepka’s 63 At Bethpage

Playing alongside Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari, watch Brooks Koepka put an incredible round of 63 together at an extremely tough Bethpage Black during the 2019 PGA Championship. In fact the PGA Channel has lots of highlights from events gone by including Tiger’s famous win in 2000.

Nicklaus-Watson Duel in the Sun

Watch the climax of one of the greatest Open Championships ever.

Sky Sports 2018 Ryder Cup Stream

If you want to relive the session where Europe won four matches from four, Sky Sports have a lot of the action in this video.

Jose Maria Olazabal On Miracle at Medinah

In fact why not relive the greatest day in European Ryder Cup history through the eye of Jose Maria Olazabal, the captain for the event. The official Ryder Cup channel has also uploaded videos with Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and other players perspectives.

No Laying Up: Strapped

No Laying Up make a lot of very good content, such as their Tourist Sauce series of golf tours, but we think the best videos they make are part of the series known as Strapped. In these videos Neil and Big Randy go on golf tours for less than £500 and so far they have gone to Iowa, Northeast, Louisiana, Reno and Baltimore.

The Masters Broadcasts

The Masters may be postponed for 2020 but there are several tournaments that can be found on YouTube. For example Jack Nicklaus winning in 1986, Tiger Woods in 1997, Jordan Spieth in 2015 and Phil Mickelson in 2010. There are lots more on the channel too.

Tiger Vs JB Holmes At The 2008 WGC-Dell Match Play

With 2020’s Match Play event cancelled, go back over a decade and watch one of the most hotly contested tie’s ever with Tiger going up against fellow American JB Holmes. The PGA Tour have also posted Rory McIlroy‘s match in 2015 against Gary Woodland.

Tiger Vs Rory Match

The pair went up against each other in 2013 and YouTube has nearly four hours of coverage.

The Open

The Open has a wide range of videos to watch including highlights, official films, the greatest shots and escape shot videos like the one above.

Mickelson-Stenson Duel

The two players battled it out in a stunning display of scoring at Royal Troon.

