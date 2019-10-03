We take a look at six of the greatest golfers from Wales.
6 Of The Best Welsh Golfers Of All Time
For a small nation the Welsh have produced some quality golfers through the years so in this piece we have taken a look at six of the best.
In no particular order we start with former world number one and Masters champion Ian Woosnam.
Ian Woosnam
Born: 1958
Tour Wins: 52
Majors: 1
The greatest ever golfer to come from Wales, Ian Woosnam achieved all there was to achieve in the game. He won a Major, got to world number one and played a key role in the growth of European golf in the 1980s and 1990s. He won 29 times on the European Tour which puts him 6th all time and he was all involved in nine Ryder Cups (eight as a player, once as a victorious captain in 2006)
Dai Rees
Born: 1913
Died: 1983
Tour Wins: 43
Majors: 0
Rees finished runner-up at The Open Championship three times and yet his finest moment came at the Ryder Cup. He was involved in ten events and had a respectable record despite the American dominance from 1933 to 1985, a period the Americans only lost once. Rees was involved in that famous Cup which came in 1957 and won two points from his two matches to help ensure an incredible 7.5-4.5 victory.
Phillip Price
Born: 1966
Tour Wins: 6
Majors: 0
A three-time winner on the European Tour, Price’s greatest moment as a professional came when facing Phil Mickelson at the 2002 Ryder Cup. The event was poised for a close finish as the final day singles progressed at The Belfry, and nobody really expected Price to be able to contend with Mickelson, but he did just that as he secured a vital point after a 3&2 victory.
Brian Huggett
Born: 1936
Tour Wins: 34
Majors: 0
A serial winner throughout his career, Welshman Brian Huggett collected 14 European circuit victories, and two more with the formation of the European Tour back in 1972. He won the European Order of Merit in 1968 and then added 10 European Senior Tour victories to boot. He was involved in seven Ryder Cups.
Jamie Donaldson
Born: 1975
Tour Wins: 8
Majors: 0
Donaldson has had eight professional wins and yet like Price above, his greatest moment came in the Ryder Cup. Playing in 2014 the Europeans were up handsomely going into the singles and the icing on the cake was left to Donaldson who stuck his approach on the 15th to two feet which drew a concession from Keegan Bradley. For the 3rd time in a row, the Europeans were victorious.
Stephen Dodd
Born: 1966
Tour Wins: 9
Majors: 0
A player who frequently bounced from Challenge Tour to european Tour throughout his career, Dodd kept grinding and collected nine wins as a professional which included three on the European Tour. He also represented wales at the 2005 World Cup which he won alongside Bradley Dredge.
