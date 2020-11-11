We get to know Travis Perkins, the man who carries Billy Horschel's bag in this piece.

Who Is Billy Horschel’s Caddie?

In the piece below we take a closer look at Travis Perkins, the man who is currently carrying the bag for American professional Billy Horschel.

We are unsure as to when exactly Travis Perkins and Billy Horschel first started working together, nor are we certain if the partnership is permanent right now.

What we can say is that Perkins brings undeniable experience to the role as he caddied for Brandt Snedeker for a while. In fact Perkins was on the bag for Snedeker’s outstanding 59 at the Wyndham Championship back in 2018.

At the time it was the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and Perkins said to The Caddie Network;

“We weren’t even really thinking about it. He was playing really well and then we holed a 7-iron on No. 6. That got us to 9 under with three holes to go and par is 70 at Sedgefield.

“That was the first time I thought about it. Brandt hit it close on 7, made the putt and then said, ‘Come on. Two more birdies! Come on!’ At that point, he knew where he stood.”

What makes this even more rounded is that Perkins and Snedeker were also partnered with Horschel that day too!

Perkins has also worked with Kris Blanks, D.A. Points, Scott Piercy and Aaron Wise.

It seems he is quite the player himself too as he managed to secure his own PGA Tour card back in 2008. During that season he unfortunately missed 18 cuts and lost his card.

His favourite golf course to caddie at is St Andrews and his favourite course to play is Royal County Down.

