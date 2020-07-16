Book A TaylorMade Tour Truck Fitting Day

Here is your chance to see the TaylorMade Tour Truck and get a custom-fit experience
The TaylorMade Tour Truck is in the UK and during the 6-week UK Swing it will be doing a tour around the country – and you can come along and see inside and have a custom-fit experience with a TaylorMade Experiential Technician.
If you would like to come along to any of the days check out the list below and contact the venue directly for more details
- Wed 22 July – Wynyard GC
- Thu 23 July – West Lancashire GC
- Sat 25 July – Bromsgrove Golf Centre
- Thu 30 July – Stratford Upon Avon GC
- Fri 31 July – Tilsworth Golf Centre
- Tue 4 & Wed 5 August – Redbourn GC
- Thu 6 August – Wychwood GC
- Fri 7 August – Moor Park GC
- Thu 27 August – Ultimate Golf Walsall
- Fri 28 August – Enville GC
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to come and have a look at the truck and to get the chance to have a truly memorable fitting experience.