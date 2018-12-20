Unbelievably the English golfer produced nine birdies in a row to break the record.
Bronte Law Breaks Ladies European Tour Birdie Record
English golfer Bronte Law produced her own moment of history recently at the Lalla Aicha Tour School event in Morocco.
During the third-round of the 90-hole tournament, Law produced an incredible nine birdies in a row to set a new Ladies European Tour record, whilst also tying the course record at the Amelkis Golf Club with a 10-under par 62.
Speaking after the round, Law said; “It was nice to feel confident over the ball.”
After a tough start in which she bogeyed two of the opening four, Law quickly found her stride after the fourth hole.
“From there, it kick started. I made a birdie on the next hole and started hitting some really close ones. I had three tap-ins, which makes a difference.
“I started to see a couple of putts go in and once you see some putts go in, you believe that the lines you’re picking are good lines.”
What makes this even more incredible is that she has only just got a new caddie, Jeff Brighton.
Law went on; “It’s the first time we’ve worked together, but he’s going to be working for me next year.
“We were bouncing off each other, he joked around, which always makes it easier out there.
“He said to me for every three birdies in a row I get $40, then he said ‘if we get to seven, we’ll start talking real money’.
“I would have made a quite a lot of money in a skins game.”
Law would follow that 62 with a 64 in the fourth round to take a lead into the final round.
Golf’s 2018 Winners And Losers
In this piece we take a look at…
20 Golfers To Watch In 2019
Which up-and-coming players will be making headlines next…
Rory McIlroy Set To Commit To European Tour In 2019
Rory McIlroy now looks likely to retain his…
After 90 holes, the top five finishers will earn category 5c LET membership, which will allow them entry into most tournaments. Players who finish sixth to 25th will play out of category 8. Players who make the cut and finish 26th or lower will also earn LET status.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.