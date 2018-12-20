Unbelievably the English golfer produced nine birdies in a row to break the record.

Bronte Law Breaks Ladies European Tour Birdie Record

English golfer Bronte Law produced her own moment of history recently at the Lalla Aicha Tour School event in Morocco.

During the third-round of the 90-hole tournament, Law produced an incredible nine birdies in a row to set a new Ladies European Tour record, whilst also tying the course record at the Amelkis Golf Club with a 10-under par 62.

Speaking after the round, Law said; “It was nice to feel confident over the ball.”

After a tough start in which she bogeyed two of the opening four, Law quickly found her stride after the fourth hole.

“From there, it kick started. I made a birdie on the next hole and started hitting some really close ones. I had three tap-ins, which makes a difference.

“I started to see a couple of putts go in and once you see some putts go in, you believe that the lines you’re picking are good lines.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

What makes this even more incredible is that she has only just got a new caddie, Jeff Brighton.

Law went on; “It’s the first time we’ve worked together, but he’s going to be working for me next year.

“We were bouncing off each other, he joked around, which always makes it easier out there.

“He said to me for every three birdies in a row I get $40, then he said ‘if we get to seven, we’ll start talking real money’.

“I would have made a quite a lot of money in a skins game.”

Law would follow that 62 with a 64 in the fourth round to take a lead into the final round.