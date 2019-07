Northern Irishman Ricky Elliott is Brooks Koepka's current caddie and has been for several years now

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Caddie?

Who carries American Brooks Koepka’s bag? We take a look below.

Koepka’s bagman is Ricky Elliott, who is originally from Portrush in Northern Ireland which is there the 2019 Open Championship is being held.

He grew up with 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell and is also close friends with Ian Poulter.

The 41-year-old, who played at Royal Portrush Golf Club as a junior, was a promising youngster, winning titles such as the Ulster Boys Championship and the Ulster Youth Championship.

Elliott represented Ireland at the 1990 European Youths Championship with Michael Hoey, who has gone on to win five times on the European Tour.

He also went to college in the states at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

The Northern Irishman attempted to make it as a pro on the mini tour circuit in America before becoming a caddie.

