The three-time Major winner has been dating the actress and model for two years since August 2017.

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend?

After winning his second Major this year and third in total, Brooks Koepka has thrust himself to the top of the golfing world and is sure to play a key role at the 2018 Ryder Cup later this year – and his incredible form could be because of his girlfriend Jena Sims.

The pair have been dating since roughly June 2017 and in that span he has collected his two US Open titles as well as a PGA Championship win earlier this year.

Sims shot to prominence on the golfing scene after the 2017 US Open after a commentating gaffe by Joe Buck.

As Koepka was walking off the 18th green after winning the tournament, he embraced and kissed Sims, but Buck identified her as Brooks’ ex-girlfriend Becky Edwards.

You can watch that moment below:

Sims, 29, was born in Georgia and went to Belmont University where she studied International Business.

She is an actress and model who has worked on screen with Hollywood stars like Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Jeremy Renner according to IMDB. Her acting credits include the lead role in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, a comedic horror movie made in 2012.

In that move she stars as Cassie Stratford, a science student who takes a drug that makes her grow to 50-foot tall. Additionally she has starred init U.S. shows like Entourage, Dexter and One Tree Hill.

Sims is also a former winner in several beauty pageants. For example she won the Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager title along with Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007.

She also runs her own non-profit organisation called ‘Pageants of Hope.’ The organisation hosts beauty pageants for children with cancer and other disadvantages. Acting as CEO she has earned several awards for her volunteerism.