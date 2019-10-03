A player who has played around the world, we take a look at the world number ones home club.

What Is Brooks Koepka’s Home Club?

World number one Brooks Koepka, in a short space of time, has managed to collect four Major Championships and win all over the world.

He has played on the PGA, European, Challenge and Japan Golf Tours grinding his way to the top of the game. But where is his home club? We take a look in this piece.

Koepka’s start in golf came about due to an accident. When he was 10 years old his babysitters car was hit at an intersection which resulted in Koepka fracturing his nose and sinus cavity. As a result that summer he was not allowed to play contact sports and therefore spent most of his days at Okeeheelee Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

Just three years later he clearly had talent for the game because he ended his fathers five-year club championship streak at Sherbrooke Golf and Country Club in Lake Worth Florida.

Eventually Koepka went to college and he chose to go to Florida State where the All-American earned ACC Golfer of the Year honors two times, holds the school record for career stroke average (71.85) and single-season stroke average (71.09).

Whilst there we can assume he played at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Club which opened in 1962 and was originally designed by Bill Amick. It was then redesigned by Robert Walker in 2015. Currently it is also receiving a $10 million redesign by Jack Nicklaus and his team.

In terms of current club though, like so many other golf professionals these days, Koepka currently lives in Jupiter, Florida so in all likelihood he is probably a member at The Bears Club along with other pros like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. We are yet to confirm this though.

The four courses Koepka has won Majors at are Erin Hills, Shinnecock Hills (pictured), Bellerive Country Club and Bethpage Black.