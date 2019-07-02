Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Coach?

Expand Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Caddie?

Schy has worked with DeChambeau to create the swing we see today.

DeChambeau told Golf World; “After a couple of years of guidance from Mike, we came up with a single-plane swing from The Golfing Machine that’s called a ‘zero shifting motion’ more technically. I picked a certain specific set of variations for my components and made my golf swing what it is today.”

The Golfing Machine is a book written by Homer Kelley and DeChambeau has professed his love for the book on more than one occasion.

Additionally, Schy uses FlightScope a lot in his teaching due to the data and numbers created. He said; “FlightScope provides the necessary data that no one else gives you. They are always improving and making updates to their products, and are the most accurate and innovative in the industry.” This focus on data is surely one of the reasons why DeChambeau and Schy have got on so well so far.

Schy has also played the role of club fixer too. He helped grind down the shafts for Bryson to create his one-length irons and is also believed to have been the brains behind Bryson using larger grips than usual because it allowed him to hold the club with his palms and not his fingers.

