Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend?

It has been a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings for Bryson DeChambeau. After collecting his first PGA Tour win in 2017 at the John Deere Classic, the young American has gone from strength to strength winning four times in 2018 and most recently collecting his first European Tour victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

He is currently ranked fifth in the world thanks to wins in some massive tournaments like the Memorial Tournament, Northern Trust and Dell-Technologies Championship. He also made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018 although it didn’t go well as he lost all three of his matches. Regardless he is sure to play in many more editions if he keeps playing as well as he has been.

Bryson was going out with Instagram model and star Sophia Phalen Bertolami before the Ryder Cup last year and it is yet to be confirmed whether they are still dating.

Born in Tennessee in the United States, the 26-year-old has over fifty nine thousand followers on Instagram and the pair have been involved together for a few months now.

DeChambeau took Sophia to the US Open earlier this year as you can see below.

When she was younger, Bertolami went to Cohasset High School in Massachusetts and went on to study at Chapman University, a private university in California.

Whilst there she studied kinesiology (the study of human and non-human body movement), and nutrition there.