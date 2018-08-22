Bubba's bagman Ted Scott talks to GM about what it’s like to caddie for the two-time Masters champion



Who Is Bubba Watson’s Caddie?

Bubba Watson is without doubt the game’s most imaginative player and it takes a strong caddie to work for the two-time Masters champion who quite frankly sees no shot like any other golfer.

Bubba has had Ted Scott on the bag since 2007 and Scott will be with Bubba at the 2018 Ryder Cup, as Watson makes his fourth appearance in the biennial match.

Ted was formerly Paul Azinger’s caddie and has been with Bubba for 11 years through his Masters wins to Ryder Cups and more.

Ted Scott talks to GM about what it’s like to caddie for a man who sees the game like no other:

What is it like to caddie for Bubba?

It’s like an assortment of chocolates from Valentine’s Day – you never know what you’re going to get! There’s a lot of goodness in there, but also a couple of bad ones.

How do you club someone who shapes the ball like he does?

Over time I have learned to see what he sees, just not as well as he does.

He’s such a feel player and I will try and pick up on his vibe, and he will ask me to see if it goes along with what he’s thinking.

Mainly, it’s trying to give him confidence in what he’s thinking and feeling.

I am definitely not in charge.

I have seen other caddies say, “No, it’s an 8-iron” because the player is hitting a stock shot.

With Bubba, it’s more about trying to get him comfortable.

What are the most memorable shots you’ve witnessed?

In the US Open at Congressional he hit an 8-iron 195 yards to a tucked pin, knocked it in there to 5ft and made a nasty little putt to make the cut.

He hit a driver off the deck in Maui – that’s probably the most impressive one.

We had 308 yards to the hole and the ball was on about a seven-degree downslope, and he had a seven-degree driver.

He said, “Do you like driver?” and I was like “Driver?! What? No, what are you asking me?” I didn’t know what to say.

He said he was thinking about hitting a big old slice, so I said, “I don’t even know what you’re asking me, I’m just going to go stand over here. If you think you can hit it, I believe in you, but I can’t help you.”

He proceeded to hit this 50-yard slice – it’s on YouTube!

Watch the shot below:

Whenever he needs a shot he seems to come up with something amazing that you couldn’t even imagine. It’s kind of freaky.