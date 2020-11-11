We get to know the Australian who carries the bag of Cameron Smith in this piece.

Who Is Cameron Smith’s Caddie?

Australian Cameron Smith‘s caddie situation has recently changed and we are yet to confirm if it is a permanent switch. Below are all the details.

Who Is Cameron Smith’s Caddie?

For a very long time Cameron Smith had fellow Australian Sam Pinfold on the bag.

Pinfold started caddying in 2007 for a friend playing in the States and quickly snowballed from there. Pinfold is very good friends with Matt Kelly and Joe Skovron, the caddies for Marc Leishman and Rickie Fowler.

However this situation appears to have changed as Smith has Matthew Tritton on the bag for the 2020 Masters tournament.

Tritton is also an Aussie and has worked as a caddie for roughly 20 years now. He has worked on the bags of Geoff Ogilvy, Matt Kuchar, Peter Lonard, Michael Sim, Robert Allenby and Cameron Tringale in the past.

In fact he cites the first PGA Tour victory he had with Kuchar as his greatest sporting memory as a caddie.

We are yet to confirm whether this switch is permanent but as soon as we can we will update this page.

