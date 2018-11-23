Take a look at some classic images of one of the greatest golfers ever to play the game, Ben Hogan

20 Classic Ben Hogan Images

Ben Hogan (1912-1997) is widely regarded as one of the very few greatest golfers of all time.

The American won nine major titles including four US Opens, just three men have won more majors than him.

He is also one of just four men to have won the grand slam of majors despite playing in just one Open Championship.

He won the Claret Jug back in 1953 at Carnoustie.

Legend of golf Ben Hogan mid-swing in 1955

Hogan, in 1953, poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 1953 British Open by four shots at Carnoustie Golf Links.

After winning the 1953 British Open Hogan was given a parade through New York City to celebrate it.

Hogan, enjoys a cigarette with another legend of the game, Arnold Palmer at the 1966 Masters Tournament. Jack Nicklaus would win that year in a playoff.

Hogan, working on a golf club in his workshop.

Hogan at impact in 1954.

Hitting a shot at the famous 16th hole at Cypress Point Golf Club.

Hogan with his Valerie in 1947, two years before the accident that nearly killed them both.

Hogan in 1949 gets lifted out of a train after his near fatal car accident. He was told he might never walk again, let alone play golf.

On the mend a couple of months after the accident, a frail looking Hogan starts his journey towards playing golf again.