Take a look at some classic images of one of the greatest golfers ever to play the game, Ben Hogan
20 Classic Ben Hogan Images
Ben Hogan (1912-1997) is widely regarded as one of the very few greatest golfers of all time.
The American won nine major titles including four US Opens, just three men have won more majors than him.
He is also one of just four men to have won the grand slam of majors despite playing in just one Open Championship.
He won the Claret Jug back in 1953 at Carnoustie.
Legend of golf Ben Hogan mid-swing in 1955
Hogan, in 1953, poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 1953 British Open by four shots at Carnoustie Golf Links.
After winning the 1953 British Open Hogan was given a parade through New York City to celebrate it.
Hogan, enjoys a cigarette with another legend of the game, Arnold Palmer at the 1966 Masters Tournament. Jack Nicklaus would win that year in a playoff.
Hogan, working on a golf club in his workshop.
Hogan at impact in 1954.
Hitting a shot at the famous 16th hole at Cypress Point Golf Club.
Hogan with his Valerie in 1947, two years before the accident that nearly killed them both.
Hogan in 1949 gets lifted out of a train after his near fatal car accident. He was told he might never walk again, let alone play golf.
On the mend a couple of months after the accident, a frail looking Hogan starts his journey towards playing golf again.
His recovery was startling and brisk, Hogan returned for the start of the 1950 PGA season. Here he rests on a stool at his first tournament, the Los Angeles Open. He would tie Sam Snead through 72 holes but lost in a playoff.
A giant crowd watches Hogan putt in the 1960 Los Angeles Open.
At Augusta National Golf Club, Hogan stands alongside Lloyd Mangrum, the legendary Bobby Jones, and Clifford Roberts (from left to right) at the Tournament Record Water Fountain.
Astonishingly, Hogan in his first season back from injury, won the U.S. Open in a three way playoff with Lloyd Mangrum and Tom Fazio.
Hogan would retain his U.S. Open title a year later in 1951 as well. Hogan shot a final round 67 to win by two-strokes.
1953 was Hogans’ finest year as a golfer. Here he is winning the Masters Tournament with a then Masters record score of 274, beating the previous record by 5 strokes. Hogan would then go on to win the US Open and British Open titles.
Hogan poses with Byron Nelson and then President of the United States, Dwight Eisenhower. The picture was taken at Augusta National in 1953.
Hogan stands with Clarence Schoo in 1958, next to the dedication plaque of the Ben Hogan Bridge at Augusta National.
Hogan plays out of the water at the US Open in 1960, he took two putts and made bogey.
Four of golfs finest pose together in 1970. From left to right is Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus. The total number of Majors on display is 43 and they are four of the five golfers to have completed a career Grand Slam. Tiger Woods is the other.