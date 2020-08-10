Who carries the bag for young American star Collin Morikawa? Let's take a look.

Who Is Collin Morikawa’s Caddie?

Collin Morikawa has shot up the world rankings in a very short space of time thanks to three PGA Tour victories, including a PGA Championship title at TPC Harding Park. But who carries the bag of the star right now? Below we explain.

Morikawa has J.J. Jakovac on the bag at the moment who was quite the golfer himself.

Jakovac won two individual national championships for California State University, otherwise known as the Chico State Wildcats. From there he turned professional but didn’t get through Q-School and flamed out.

At that point he took a caddie job with fellow American Ryan Moore and their partnership lasted seven and a half years before parting at the 2019 PGA Championship.

Whilst Jakovac was at home in Napa, California, he recognised the up and coming talent of Morikawa and asked an agent friend to get in touch with Morikawa’s team about the prospect of teaming up together.

They eventually met at the U.S. Open sectional qualifier for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach. Morikawa advanced and the partnership was born from there.

From there they have found fast success with wins at the 2019 Barracuda Championship, 2020 Workday Charity Open and 2020 PGA Championship. More are likely to be on the horizon.

Jakovac is a devout San Francisco Giants fan which makes the PGA Championship victory at TPC Harding Park even more special too.

“The best thing about him is his head,” Jakovac said to PGA Tour.com at the start of 2020. “I know the courses, but he thinks like a caddie out there, which is cool. He doesn’t play too conservative; he plays smart. He’s very methodical about the way he plots it around.

“I was saying this to someone,” he adds, “and they said, ‘So he’s like a 10-year veteran.’ I said, ‘He’s better than most of those guys.’ In the mental aspect.”

