We take a look at who carries the bag for the talented American.

Who Is Daniel Berger’s Caddie?

Daniel Berger has shot up the world rankings in 2020 thanks to a series of outstanding results including a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

He is clearly playing some awesome golf but perhaps an underrated aspect of his success here is the role of his caddie Josh Cassell. Let’s get to know him better.

Right now Berger has Josh Cassell on the bag which is a relatively new development in his team.

Cassell brings many years of experience to the role as he has been caddying since 2000 and he has worked with other professionals like Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel, John Senden, Paul Gow, Aaron Baddeley and Geoff Ogilvy.

Cassell grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee in the United States and he has said that the best part of being a caddie is “having the opportunity to make a difference in the players performance when trying to win a golf tournament.”

Indeed he has helped several players to victory on the PGA Tour.

One of his proudest was guiding John Senden to win the Valspar Championship in 2014.

He also, after having a missed cut with Billy Horschel at the 2017 Players Championship, predicted they would win a week later at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which is exactly what happened.

Horschel managed to beat Jason Day in a playoff to make Cassell’s prediction come true.

In terms of other caddies Berger has worked with, in the past he has worked with Grant Berry, who was on his bag for a few years, and Lance Bennett.

