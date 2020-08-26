We take a look at who currently carries the Englishman's bag.

Who Is Danny Willett’s Caddie?

Danny Willett currently has his best friend Sam Haywood on the bag, and he was also best-man at Willett’s wedding back in 2013.

He appears to be quite the player himself as he only lost by one stroke to Danny playing at Augusta National as you can see from the card below! He is also a professional and the pair both played a lot of junior golf at Rotherham Golf Club. We believe they are both still members there.

Haywood came onto the bag in 2017 at first on a temporary basis after Willett split from his longtime caddie Jonathan Smart. It was reported that Smart was tired of being the scapegoat for Willett’s struggles at the time and he quit after the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

This led to Willett asking Haywood to come onto the bag.

“Sam’s my best friend. We grew up playing a lot of golf,” Willett said in 2017. “He’s just a good friend of mine. He’s doing this week and then I’m going to have to try to find someone for the next few weeks.”

Haywood at the time also caddied for American David Lipsky but he stayed on Willett’s bag and has remained there ever since.

Since they have teamed up Willett has won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

