Who is the English Masters champion married to? Let’s take a look.

Who Is Danny Willett’s Wife?

Danny Willett is married to Nicole Harris and the pair got married back in 2013. Interestingly Willett’s caddie Sam Haywood was actually his best-man for the wedding and they continue to work together out on Tour.

Danny and Nicole have two children together, two boys called Zachariah and Noah.

His son Zachariah was born on the 29th March 2016, just a few days before Danny’s 2016 Masters win, but his original due date was the 10th April. The 10th April also happens to be his wife, Nicole’s, birthday.

It has been reported that the family live in Rotherham, Yorkshire, a town just northeast from Sheffield which is Danny’s birthplace. They do also have a house in Orlando, Florida which allows the family and Danny to split time between the European and PGA Tours.

