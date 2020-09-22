Iron headcovers are considered a golfing no-no, but should they be?

Debate: Should Golf Iron Covers Be Frowned Upon?

World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua sparked golf’s classic iron cover debate into force again when he posted an image of him at the driving range with his clubs.

AJ looked to have a lovely set of Ping G410s but the irons all had headcovers on – commonly known as a golfing no-no.

Former World No.1 Luke Donald joked that Joshua should get rid of them:

So – Are Golf Iron Covers Actually A Faux Pas?

Yes – Sam Tremlett

There may be practical uses for iron covers – they may stop the irons creating that clanging noise and they also might keep the irons in better condition for longer periods of time.

However, modern life is primarily based around how you look. Yes that is a depressing and negative thought but it is true nonetheless, and there is nothing more uncool in the game of golf than someone using iron covers.

An added element here is that golf club manufacturers spend a lot of time on the aesthetic design and craft of their irons, to make them look good. So then covering up those beautiful blades with iron covers basically takes something very cool, and makes them instantly uncool.

Not only that, but iron cover advocates swear they don’t add too much time to the pace of play, but that is incorrect. Having played with iron cover uses in the past, the endless faffing with different clubs and different covers, and then having to put them all back on again, means you are slowly losing the will to live after six holes. Oh and by the way, iron covers can lead to greater rust so how much are you really protecting them in the first place?

They’re also extra faff as you’re bound to drop one or lose one completely and end up running back around the golf course looking for it.

No – Elliott Heath

Okay, granted I do have to side with Sam here in that there is definitely an engrained belief that iron covers are not cool – but why exactly?

I’ve currently got a brand new set of irons in the bag and, whilst they look stunning currently, I know that very soon they’re going to have dinks and scratches all over from where they hit against each other in the bag.

As well as hitting against each other and damaging the irons, they do also make a very loud noise as someone who carries their golf bag.

I’m currently very tempted to purchase a set of covers as I would find them incredibly useful, but I simply can’t as a 5 handicapper when there is that engrained stigma that they’re used by bad golfers.

Perhaps we need to let go of that and make iron covers cool again (if they ever were cool)!

I’ll admit, I’ve never been an iron headcover user, but as someone with a new set of irons I completely understand and respect anybody that uses them.

They are practical and help keep your beautiful, expensive irons looking great for much longer.

