Are the lofts on your golf clubs correct? In this piece we have taken a look at what degree all your golf clubs should be.

What Degree Should Your Golf Clubs Be?

Before we get into specific numbers in relation to the lofts of each club in the bag, it should be acknowledged that there is no definitive number for each club. To put it lightly, every single golf swing is different which therefore means every single swing has different needs in terms of the amount of loft in each club.

Course conditions also play a part here. For example if you are a member at a links course then chances are you would prefer to hit the ball lower which means you probably prefer to have less loft to flight the ball down in the wind. If you are a member at a parkland course, you would probably prefer to hit the ball higher to land it on the green rather than run it up.

Adjustability has opened this topic up massively too, especially in terms of changing the lofts of woods. It seems every manufacturer now gives you the option of being to change the loft of your driver, fairway wood or hybrid so that you can cater the club to your game or the course you face. Indeed most manufacturers differ on lofts for pretty much every club in the bag so that is also something we should take into account.

What Degree Should Your Driver Be?

Traditionally drivers have a degree range of seven to 13 degrees which can be adjusted thanks to modern technology. But there is no right answer here because it will vary from person to person. To put it simply this will be dependent on what type of golfer you are. For example if you have a slow swing speed and hit up on the ball, then a higher lofted driver can be the way to go. These golfers have to be wary of hitting the ball too high though.

Whereas if you swing faster and hit down on the ball, then a lower lofted driver can be the best way to get more distance provided there is enough loft on the club to maintain a high enough launch angle.

What Degree Should Your Fairway Be?

The same kind of comments can be made about fairways but there is an added element of having to be able to use the club off the tee and from the fairway. Usually fairways range from 13-19 degrees but there are also professional golfers who use seven-woods which can be as high as 24 degrees.

Once again, there is no right answer here aside from making sure the loft you have is allowing you to get the most out of your game.

What Degree Should Your Hybrid Or Utility Be?

Hybrids and utility irons have become one of the best ways in bridging the gap between fairway woods and the longer irons in the bag. Sometimes they also replace fairway woods so they can be lofted from 17 degrees to as high as 25 degrees to replace the five-iron in some bags.

What Degree Should Your Irons Be?

There is no official loft angle assigned to each iron largely because specific clubs vary from each manufacturer.

In the longer irons a three-iron usually comes in at around 20 degrees, a four-iron at roughly 25 degrees and a five-iron at 29 degrees of loft.

A six-iron is typically 31 degrees, a seven iron is usually around 34 degree and then the eight and nine-irons often come with 37 and 41 degrees of loft respectively. What Degree Should Your Wedges Be?

The wedges often have huge variety in lofts mainly because the distance-gapping between each of the wedges, and the gapping down from the irons, has to be even. As a result a pitching wedge can range from 45-50 degrees, a gap wedge is often 50-54, and then a sand wedge is between 55-58. The most lofted club in the bag is the lob wedge which can be from 58-64 degrees.

What Degree Should Your Putter Be?

Traditionally, the standard loft on putters is three to four degrees however out on Tour there is something called ‘effective loft’ which is the goal of delivering the putter with three or four degrees of loft at impact.

In short, the main thing to remember with all of this is to make sure you get fitted for clubs properly with a professional so they can give you an idea on how you hit the ball, and therefore advise you on what lofts will allow you to get the most of your game. Making sure you have good distance gapping between each club is also imperative when deciding what lofts each of your clubs should be.

