Austin Johnson, 31, is Dustin's younger brother and his caddie

Who is Dustin Johnson’s Caddie?

Here we take a look at who world number one Dustin Johnson currently has on the bag.

DJ’s caddie is his brother Austin and the pair have been together since late 2013.

Austin graduated from the College of Charleston in 2013 and was considering a career in pharmaceutical sales before he got the call from his brother.

Team Johnson was formed late in 2013 after Dustin’s previous caddie, Bobby Brown, couldn’t travel to Australia for the Perth International due to birth of his child.

Brown had been Johnson’s caddie since mid-2008, which was the American’s rookie season on the PGA Tour, and they shared four victories together including two AT&T National Pro-Am titles and the 2010 BMW Championship.

Following a solid finish in Perth, Austin was asked to caddie for his brother again at the WGC-HSBC tournament in Shanghai, which Dustin ended up winning by three shots from nearest challenger Ian Poulter.