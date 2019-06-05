World Number two Dustin Johnson has been engaged to Paulina Gretzky since 2013.

Who Is Dustin Johnson’s Fiancee Paulina Gretzky?

Dustin Johnson has already achieved more in his professional career than most can only dream of, claiming 20 PGA Tour wins including a major, six WGC titles and a significant period at world number one.

But who is his fiancee is Paulina Gretzky? Let’s take a look.

Johnson met Paulina Gretzky in 2009 but it wouldn’t be till early 2013 that they would officially start dating, and only seven months later they got engaged.

The 30-year-old, born in Los Angeles, California, is an actress, model & singer.

She is the eldest of four siblings and is the daughter to NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.