What club does former world number one Dustin Johnson call home? Let's take a look.

What Is Dustin Johnson’s Home Club?

A perennial winner in professional golf, Dustin Johnson has won a single Major Championship, six World Golf Championships and around the world in places like Canada and Saudi Arabia. Let’s take a look at his home club.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Johnson is well versed in a lot of the good courses in the state such as TPC Myrtle Beach and the Dunes Club.

Speaking a few years ago to Discover South Carolina, he said of both courses;

“In Myrtle Beach, I really like TPC Myrtle Beach. It’s a challenging golf course, fun to play, different holes and you have to hit a lot of different shots – a mixture of those, you’ve got to hit all the clubs in your bag.”

Johnson attended Coastal Carolina University which uses TPC Myrtle Beach as its course, so we can assume he played it regularly. He also set up a golf school at the course so that suggests he still has a close relationship with it.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I also like the Dunes (Golf and Beach) Club; it’s right on the ocean, an old course, just a fun course to play, always well-maintained and another course that’s challenging, got good length to it, you’ve got to hit a bunch of shots. The (par-5) Waterloo hole is the one that wraps around a lake. I usually hit 3-iron off the tee depending on the wind and try to get as close to the water on the right, and then I can usually hit the green in two with the wind; against it, probably not.”

Johnson continued; “I like to play Bulls Bay (near Mount Pleasant) and Kiawah’s Ocean Course, and pretty much all of the good Hilton Head courses.”

Whether he is actually a member of any of these courses we are yet to confirm.

Johnson currently lives in Palm Beach, Florida which is just a stones throw away from Jupiter and several other golf professionals. Therefore it is not outrageous to assume that he could be a member of The Bears Club and/or Medalist Golf Club. Some other pros who are members of one of these clubs include Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Trending On Golf Monthly

According to Golf.com Johnson plays at Medalist Golf Club regularly.