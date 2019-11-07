What club does the Englishman call home? We take a look.

What Is Eddie Pepperell’s Home Club?

One of the most popular players out on Tour Eddie Pepperell has spoken in the past about the several clubs he has played at. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Pepperell grew up playing golf at Drayton Park in Oxfordshire. Designed by James Braid, the course has many features common on his layouts, such as narrow tree lined fairways, strategic bunkering, and well protected greens. It also only has two par-5s and three par-3s.

The Englishman played there briefly before joining Frilford Heath, the club he is still associated with today.

Frilford Heath Golf Club started life in 1908 when JH Taylor designed the Red Course but over time the 500 acres of heathland has been added to on more than one occasion. There are three courses there now, the Red, Green and Blue, along with a short version called the Yellow.

The Green started life as a nine-holer in the 1920s. The Blue, which arrived in 1994, is different again with elements of both parkland and heathland, a good sprinkling of water hazards early on and a links feel in places.

Another Oxfordshire course that Pepperell has played regularly is Huntercombe. Unusually there are just 13 sand bunkers, but there are many grassy hollows that can be just as challenging. Careful strategic thinking is required to navigate round to the testing greens which clearly plays to Pepperell’s strengths.

In term of his favourite courses Pepperell has several. He likes Doha Golf Club and Walton Heath because he has won on both of them. He also loves Kingsbarns and took time to love St Andrews.

Originally Pepperell said he hated the Old Course citing the fact he was not mature enough to appreciate it. Now he has grown older he has grown to enjoy it because you never get the same shot twice.

