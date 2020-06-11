Golf Monthly discovers more about Elysium Health – A new type of science-first health company seeking to help golfers support their general health and wellness.

One of the great things about golf is the broad range of health benefits the sport can deliver to participants of all ages.

Spending a number of hours walking and playing a golf course can help improve fitness, flexibility and strength.

Additionally, golf is one of the few sports players can continue to enjoy, and be competitive in, as their years advance.

Who could forget a 59-year-old Tom Watson’s, oh so near, fairy tale in the Open championship of 2009 by way of example?

At Golf Monthly, we are strong advocates of the important part golf can play in delivering a long and healthy life.

We are always interested to explore new avenues that might enable our readers to further boost and improve their general health and wellness, not only for general wellbeing but also so they might get the maximum from their golf games: To play the best golf they can, for longer.

We were then, very interested to hear from, and learn more about, Elysium Health – A new kind of health company that focuses on exploring compelling scientific advancements that have the potential to benefit everyone.

By taking a science-first approach, Elysium Health is translating advances in aging research and technology into clinically validated health products.

Co-founded by Dr. Leonard Guarente, Director of the Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at MIT, Elysium works directly with some of the world’s leading scientists and clinicians, (their partners include Harvard and Oxford,) conducting exciting research to create products that help people manage their health in an actionable way.

Elysium’s first product is called “Basis“. It’s a daily supplement that boosts mitochondrial health and supports cellular energy.

Developed on more than 25 years of research on the processes of aging by world-class scientists, Basis supports cellular health by increasing and sustaining levels of NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) in the body’s cells.

NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells that’s required for essential biological processes, including healthy metabolism, cellular energy production, DNA maintenance, and supporting mitochondrial health.

Basis has been proven to increase and sustain NAD+ levels by an average of 40% in humans and is backed by a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical study that was published in Nature Partner Journals: Aging and Mechanisms of Disease.

NAD+ plays a key role in cellular metabolism and cellular energy production and supports mitochondrial health. By increasing NAD+ levels , Basis could support hundreds of processes happening in your cells, like creating energy, and thus provide the extra support you need to get over the line successfully more often.

Our supply of NAD+ declines as we age, and those functions break down.

Basis increases NAD+ levels and supports cellular health with two compounds:

Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) – a vitamin in the B3 family and NAD+ precursor meaning it’s the raw material your body uses to make NAD+.

NR is unique in its efficiency, able to bypass steps other NAD+ precursors must go through to become NAD+

And; Pterostilbene – a powerful polyphenol created by plants to protect against internal and external stress.

Pronounced tear-oh-STILL-bean, Pterostilbene activates sirtuins.

Known as the “guardians of the genome” – sirtuins are a family of proteins that play a role in cellular metabolism involving the cellular aging process. Elysium’s co-founder and Chief Scientist Leonard Guarente discovered that they need NAD+ to work.

The overall message for golfers is that Elysium seeks to improve your general health and wellness and that means the possibility of playing better golf for longer… Who wouldn’t want that?

The overall message for golfers is that Elysium seeks to improve your general health and wellness and that means the possibility of playing better golf for longer… Who wouldn't want that?