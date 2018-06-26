Check out who is leading the event on the European Tour this week with this handy leaderboard and highlights
European Tour Leaderboard
If you have come to the post via an AMP page click on the link at the top to take you to the usual mobile page to see the leaderboard below
Matt Wallace was the latest person to win on the European Tour when he won the BMW International Open.
Check out the latest from the European Tour’s weekly events with the leaderboard above. All the season’s results are listed below.
2018 Season Schedule
Nov 23-26 UBS Hong Kong Open – Won by Wade Ormsby
Nov 30-Dec 3 Australian PGA Championship – Won by Cameron Smith
Dec 7 – Dec 10 Joburg Open – Won by Shubhankar Sharma
Jan 11-14 BMW SA Open – Won by Chris Paisley
Jan 12-14 Eurasia Cup – Won by Europe
Jan 18-21 Abu Dhabi Championship – Won by Tommy Fleetwood
Jan 25 -28 Dubai Desert Classic – Won by Haotong Li
Feb 1 -4 Maybank Championship – Won by Shubhankar Sharma
Feb 8-11 Handa World Super 6 Perth – Won by Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Feb 15-18 NBO Oman Open – Won by Joost Luiten
Feb 22-25 Qatar Masters – Won by Eddie Pepperell
Mar 1-4 WGC- Mexico Championship – Won by Phil Mickelson
Mar 1-4 Tshwane Open – Won by George Coetzee
Mar 8-11 Hero Indian Open – Won by Matt Wallace
Mar 21 -25 WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play – Won by Bubba Watson
Apr 5-8 The Masters – Won by Patrick Reed
Apr 19-22 Trophee Hassan II – Won by Alexander Levy
Apr 26-29 Volvo China Open – Won by Alexander Bjork
May 5-6 GolfSixes Won by Ireland
May 10 – 13 Rocco Forte Open won by Joakim Lagergren
May 17-20 Belgian Knockout Won by Adrian Otaegui
May 24-27 BMW PGA Championship – Won by Francesco Molinari
May 31 -Jun 3 Italian Open – Won by Thorbjorn Olesen
Jun 7-10 The 2018 Shot Clock Masters – Won by Mikko Korhonen
Jun 14-17 US Open – Won by Brooks Koepka
Jun 21-24 BMW International Open
Jun 28-Jul 1 Open De France
Jul 5-8 Irish Open
Jul 12-15 Scottish Open
Jul 19-22 147th Open Championship
Jul 26-29 Porsche European Open
Aug 2-5 WGC – Bridgestone Invitational
Aug 2-5 Fiji International
Aug 8 – 12 European Golf Team Championships
Aug 9 -12 US PGA Championship
Aug 16 – 19 Nordea Masters
Aug 23-26 D+D Rea; Czech Masters
Aug 30-Sep 2 Made In Denmark
Sep 6-9 Omega European Masters
Sep 13-16 KLM Open
Sep 20-23 Portugal Masters
Sep 28-30 The 2018 Ryder Cup
Oct 4-7 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Oct 11-14 British Masters
Oct 18-21 Andalucia Valderrama Masters
Oct 25-28 WGC – HSBC Champions
Nov 1-4 Turkish Airlines Open
Nov 8-11 Nedbank Golf Challenge
Nov 15-18 DP World Tour Championship
