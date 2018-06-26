European Tour Leaderboard

Tom Clarke

Check out who is leading the event on the European Tour this week with this handy leaderboard and highlights

European Tour Leaderboard

If you have come to the post via an AMP page click on the link at the top to take you to the usual mobile page to see the leaderboard below

Matt Wallace was the latest person to win on the European Tour when he won the BMW International Open.

Check out the latest from the European Tour’s weekly events with the leaderboard above. All the season’s results are listed below.

European Tour Leaderboard

2018 Season Schedule

Nov 23-26 UBS Hong Kong Open – Won by Wade Ormsby

Nov 30-Dec 3 Australian PGA Championship – Won by Cameron Smith

Dec 7 – Dec 10 Joburg Open – Won by Shubhankar Sharma

Jan 11-14 BMW SA Open – Won by Chris Paisley

Jan 12-14 Eurasia Cup – Won by Europe

Jan 18-21 Abu Dhabi Championship – Won by Tommy Fleetwood

Jan 25 -28 Dubai Desert Classic – Won by Haotong Li

Feb 1 -4 Maybank Championship – Won by Shubhankar Sharma

Feb 8-11 Handa World Super 6 Perth – Won by Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Feb 15-18 NBO Oman Open – Won by Joost Luiten

Feb 22-25 Qatar Masters – Won by Eddie Pepperell

Mar 1-4 WGC- Mexico Championship – Won by Phil Mickelson

Mar 1-4 Tshwane Open – Won by George Coetzee

Mar 8-11 Hero Indian Open – Won by Matt Wallace

Mar 21 -25 WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play – Won by Bubba Watson

Apr 5-8 The Masters – Won by Patrick Reed

Apr 19-22 Trophee Hassan II – Won by Alexander Levy

Apr 26-29 Volvo China Open – Won by Alexander Bjork

May 5-6 GolfSixes Won by Ireland

May 10 – 13 Rocco Forte Open won by Joakim Lagergren

May 17-20 Belgian Knockout Won by Adrian Otaegui

May 24-27 BMW PGA Championship – Won by Francesco Molinari

May 31 -Jun 3 Italian Open – Won by Thorbjorn Olesen

Jun 7-10 The 2018 Shot Clock Masters – Won by Mikko Korhonen

Jun 14-17 US Open – Won by Brooks Koepka

Jun 21-24 BMW International Open

Jun 28-Jul 1 Open De France

Jul 5-8 Irish Open

Jul 12-15 Scottish Open

Jul 19-22 147th Open Championship

Jul 26-29 Porsche European Open

Aug 2-5 WGC – Bridgestone Invitational

Aug 2-5 Fiji International

Aug 8 – 12 European Golf Team Championships

Aug 9 -12 US PGA Championship

Aug 16 – 19 Nordea Masters

Aug 23-26 D+D Rea; Czech Masters

Aug 30-Sep 2 Made In Denmark

Sep 6-9 Omega European Masters

Sep 13-16 KLM Open

Sep 20-23 Portugal Masters

Sep 28-30 The 2018 Ryder Cup

Oct 4-7 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Oct 11-14 British Masters

Oct 18-21 Andalucia Valderrama Masters

Oct 25-28 WGC – HSBC Champions

Nov 1-4 Turkish Airlines Open

Nov 8-11 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Nov 15-18 DP World Tour Championship

