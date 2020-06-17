European Tour Pros Explain Why Their Country Is The Best

Ping has launched 'Pitch Your Pride' – a new social media series fronted by Golf Monthly columnist Wayne Riley

Ping has launched a new social media series fronted by Golf Monthly columnist Wayne Riley after the success of the brand’s ‘Round with Radar’ franchise.

The latest social media video series, ‘Pitch Your Pride’, sees Lee Westwood, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Brandon Stone and Gregory Havret make a case for their nation’s treasures in various categories, ranging from cities to golf courses and food.

The aim for the four Ping European Tour players is to convince Radar their selection should come out on top.

“I enjoyed doing the series and working with Lee, Brandon, Gregory and Miguel – it’s a good concept and they’re all good guys who are all passionate about their home nations. And I got to choose the winners, so what’s not to like!” says Riley.

“It was seriously tough selecting which pitch came out on top for each category. How do you choose between London and Paris? And the food? All those countries do it so right. When I first started playing golf in Britain in 1984, the food was awful! But it’s unreal how it’s come along since then. I love South African BBQ and Spanish gastronomy, too. I feel a big lunch coming on!

“The European Tour is extremely multicultural and it was fun to do a series that reflected that. Every week we have different cultures, different cities and different styes of golf course. It’s what makes the tour so special.”

Each year, the tour stages several events in Spain, South Africa, England and France, so the discussion around which nation has the best golf courses was always going to be polarising.

“I had to remind them all that Australia clearly has the superior courses!” he jokes.

Riley has been with Ping for a number of years and he’s enjoyed getting involved in some of the brand’s forward-thinking viral campaigns over the last few months.

“It’s been great working together. They’re a classy company and the product is great. I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t. It’s like Golf Monthly – it’s got the history and the prestige.”

To see all the Pitch Your Pride videos, visit Ping Europe’s Twitter feed (@PingTourEurope) every day this week