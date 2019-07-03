Who Is Francesco Molinari’s Coach?

Expand Who Is Francesco Molinari’s Caddie?

Pugh also had 12 years coaching former European number one Colin Montgomerie.

He has coached over 200 Touring Professionals according to the Golf College, and coached at over 100 majors and five Ryder Cups.

Pugh is a co-founder of the Golf College in West Sussex along with former European Tour pro Paul Lyons.

He got his start in coaching in America whilst working under renowned coach David Leadbetter and was involved in starting up the David Leadbetter Academies in Europe.

Pugh is also well known for his role on Sky Sports as a pundit.

Francesco has recently been working with performance coach Dave Alred, who made his name in rugby, most notably helping Jonny Wilkinson.

Alred has also worked with former world number one Luke Donald.

Molinari said of Alred during The Open, “In many ways, I think he’s been a great addition to the team. He’s probably a personality and a figure that I was missing and the whole team was missing. So I think he pushed us all a little bit more. You can see the results, the difference that he’s made.

He’s worked on a lot of things mentally, on my game, on my short game, on my long game. He’s really helped me a lot. One more day.”

Molinari has turned into a formidable putter this year and that can be partly credited with Phil Kenyon.

Putting guru Kenyon has recently joined up with Molinari to add to his current stable including Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

