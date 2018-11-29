Expand Top 100 Golf Courses UK and Ireland 2017/18

Trump has invested significantly in Scotland…

In Scotland, yes, one of the greatest things economically speaking is the tourism. People love to visit and what he has done entices people to come. It can only be good for the country. Whether you like the man or not, you have to give him credit when he achieves something. I hear some people in the country aren’t supportive of Trump, but I really can’t understand that. He is investing millions.

What makes golf such a great professional sport?

I was at Wimbledon this summer and I started to think about this. In the last 16 Wimbledon tournaments, there have been only four winners. In the last 16 Opens there have been 14 winners. At Wimbledon, the competition is against the same man in (often) the same weather conditions. When golfers compete on a final Sunday, there are 70-plus guys who are playing and most could just about win if the wind comes up – look at Paul Lawrie coming from ten back in 1999. So, the conditions are different for everybody, the bunkers will be different, the greens are different, the wind, the rain, and you have to beat 70 guys, so what a difference. This is why I say Jack Nicklaus is the greatest sportsman the world has ever known because, if you work out how tough it is to win a Major, he won 18 of them! To me, it’s like winning 40 Wimbledons because he has to beat all of those guys in the field. It’s unbelievable how tough that is. The ball is travelling in the air 200-plus yards with so many variables, it really made me think.

Nobody stands head and shoulders above the pack?

Not right now. There are great players but nobody is dominating. When Tiger Woods was at the peak of his powers then yes, or Nicklaus or Hogan, yes… they stood out. Hogan is still the best golfer I have ever seen. I’ve never seen anybody close to his swing. He changed his swing entirely to hit that fade and he said when he eventually found out how to swing, he was too old to put it fully into practice. That’s some thought!

What about Tiger’s comeback?

It’s great to see, it’s something we all wanted to see. Tiger has drawn a lot of young people into golf. Whether he’ll win another Major? It’s a big task with what he’s been through. Only time will tell. One thing I could never understand with Tiger was how he could win the US Open one week by 15 shots and then, the next week, be taking lessons from different people – going to people who were good teachers but perhaps not good enough to teach a man who was a world champion.

That’s another thing I noticed from tennis. Almost every tennis player is coached by a former champion – an Edberg or Lendl. Golfers go to guys who can’t break 80. I got thinking about that – it’s amazing really. Now, let me say I have the greatest respect for club pros and what they do for their members, but if I were to have a lesson, I would want to ask Jack Nicklaus or Lee Trevino or somebody who’s been a champion!

The pro game seems to be thriving right now, but what can we do for the amateur game?

For amateur golf, we simply have to get the game to speed up. People can go cycling, hiking, swimming – they have so many choices and they don’t want to be out on a golf course for five hours.

I just built a 13-hole golf course at Big Cedar Golf in America and you can go out and play in a couple of hours – it’s straightforward. There are no bunkers in front of the greens and it’s forgiving for the average player.

I think it’s something course designers must consider – the average person who is at the heart of the game. If players generally can’t carry the ball onto the green and stop it, you can’t put hazards right in front of the surfaces or you’re just making it too hard. Put the bunkers on the sides – close to the greens, on the edges. A bunker ten yards short of the green? Few can play it and that slows up play – they leave it in, just limp it out or blow it through the back.

What do you say to the amateur looking for guidance?

I could say learn to hit the ball by rotating the hips if I was being technical. Don’t hit the ball with your hands. Never fall back, and rotate the hips onto the left side through the swing. It’s difficult to do, but will make a huge difference to the majority of amateurs. But really, my key advice to weekend golfers is to be realistic. If you don’t practise and play once a week, or once every two weeks, then you can’t expect to play superbly well, certainly not every time. The most important thing is to go out and enjoy the game – it’s great fun to be on the golf course so make the most of it.