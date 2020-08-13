We take a look at who coaches the American Gary Woodland.

Who Is Gary Woodland’s Coach?

Who currently coaches the 2019 US Open Major winning American Gary Woodland? We take a look below.

Who Is Gary Woodland’s Coach?

Gary Woodland’s current coach is Pete Cowen after having worked with Butch Harmon for a long time. The partnership clearly worked too as he managed to secure his first Major title at the US Open hosted at Pebble Beach.

After the victory, Woodland lauded the work he and Cowen had done.

“Pete’s been amazing for me,” Woodland said. “I worked with Butch for a long time and Butch is the one that recommended me to go to Pete a year and a half ago for the short game. When Butch decided to retire, it was an easy transition for me to do everything with Pete.”

Related: Gary Woodland What’s In The Bag?

“Pete to me is like a coach. He’s not really a teacher, he’s a coach. He tells you this is the game plan, this is what we’re going to do, and then it’s up to me to go out and do it.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“But like Butch, he knows what to say and when to say it. He sent me an unbelievable text this morning (Sunday) that had nothing to do with my golf swing or technique.

“He said ‘Every man dies, but not every man lives, and you live for this moment.‘ I thought about that a lot and he’s been great for me. But I think we’re only on the tip of the iceberg.”

Related: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Gary Woodland

Woodland has also worked with Phil Kenyon on his putting too.

Related: Who Is Gary Woodland’s Wife?

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram